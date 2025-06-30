THE BOGONG'S SONG Comes to QPAC

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s newest children’s creation, The Bogong’s Song: a call to Country, will fly into the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) for its world premiere from 25 September to 4 October 2025 as part of Brisbane Festival.



The Bogong’s Song is a blend of storytelling, shadow puppetry, dance, and song created especially for primary-aged children. Featuring Yidindji, Birri Gubba, Miriam Mer and Tanna Island man Benjin Maza and Warlpiri woman Tjilala Brown-Roberts, The Bogong’s Song invites young audiences to listen, reflect, and wonder.



When a brother and sister turn out the lights for the night, their Nan promises to tell them a story. Like the beating wings of the Bogong moth, her voice carries them into dreams; into an extraordinary world where Country shares its secrets. In this place, the past speaks through stars, trees, and grasses. Healing begins in the silence between breaths.



As Nan passes her knowledge to her grandchildren, audiences are invited to experience connection to Country. And as the children open their hearts to the stories of their ancestors, we discover that even the smallest creatures have a vital role to play.



This brand-new work from Bidjara choreographer and writer Yolande Brown and Thiithaarr Warra, Kaanju, and Ayapathu writer Chenoa Deemal follows the award-winning Waru – journey of the small turtle, which enthralled more than 25,000 children across Australia last year.



Brown said that this new show highlights the continued importance of community and the different ways everyone, no matter size or stature, can contribute.



“When we truly understand that we’re all connected—not just person to person, but across species, from animals to plants to trees—we'll begin to see how to work with the wisdom held across the greater ecosystem,” she said.



“When we do that, not only will people be healthier and happier, but the planet will be too. Like the Bogong moth, no matter how small you are, you can carry a big story and contribute to something extraordinary.”



Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek applauded Bangarra Dance Theatre’s return to QPAC and the company’s great popularity with Queensland audiences.



“It is wonderful to see Bangarra Dance Theatre continuing to engage young Queensland audiences through its powerful storytelling and masterful performances.



“The Crisafulli Government supports the development of this new work for children, which has also generated employment for Queensland creatives.



“Premiering as part of Brisbane Festival, The Bogong’s Song is the result of strong partnerships that will enable Queensland children and families to access the work of this brilliant company.”



QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy spoke to the importance of sharing First Nations stories, especially with children.



“We are proud of our continued relationship with Bangarra, and we’re thrilled that the company is bringing another children’s work to QPAC, offering our youngest audiences an opportunity to be enchanted by a story from First Nations culture,” she said.



“We have watched The Bogong’s Song come to life in creative development sessions since 2024 with a stellar list of Queensland cast and creatives, and it’s been a pleasure to see the final story grow - just like a moth! – from its early caterpillar stages through to fully grown as it finally takes to the stage.”