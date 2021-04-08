SEX, LIES & BETRAYAL Showing As Part Of Brisbane's Anywhere Festival

Welcome to the Golden era of Hollywood - the playground of the rich and famous, where fortunes are made, virginity is lost and sexual encounters are many.

In a world premiere, award-winning theatre company JTM Productions will present Sex, Lies & Betrayal - Memoirs of a Hollywood Star playing as part of the Anywhere Festival.

The one-woman cabaret starring popular theatre performer Karla Hillam (Offspring, Wentworth, Practically Perfect, The Divine Miss Bette) is a raunchy tell-all tale based on the true stories of the life and loves of a Hollywood leading lady who in the show goes by the pseudonym of Miss Nightingale.

Executive Producer and Director Margaret Fisk AM, said 'Hollywood back then was certainly glamourous. Secrets were rife, gossip was a way of life and movie moguls ruled.' She said 'It's exciting to finally bring Miss Nightingale's memoirs to the stage, although I'm not sure that this show is something you would take your Grandma to, as some of the scenes are quite erotic'.

So who is this mysterious Miss Nightingale? She's an adultress, a seductress and a femme fatale who tells all; tales of passion, pain and betrayal and in true form, Miss Nightingale knows where all the skeletons are buried.

Set in the film-noir style of the 1940's and featuring a score of reimagined classics by Christina Aguilera, Frank Sinatra, Edith Piaf and more, this is no love letter to Hollywood.

Sex, Lies & Betrayal - Memoirs of a Hollywood Star is the perfect girl's night out and voyeuristic exposé Hollywood fans will love.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://anywhere.is/SexLiesBetrayal.