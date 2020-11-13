Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queensland Seated, Ticketed Venues Allow 100% Capacity in New Loosened COVID-19 Restrictions

This includes theatre, live music, cinemas, and outdoor sports.

Nov. 13, 2020  

There has been an update to the government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland, Australia, which will go into effect at 4pm on 17 November 2020.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland announced these new loosened restrictions on Twitter.

Seated, ticketed, venues will now be allowed to be filled to 100% capacity, after months of being allowed only 50%. This includes theatre, live music, cinemas, and outdoor sports.

In addition, performers can reduce their distance from audience members from the previous 4m to 2m, except for choirs which must remain at 4m.

Outdoor events are now allowed to have up to 1500 people, provided they have a COVID Safe Event Checklist and a COVID Safe Plan. Open air stadiums can increase their capacity from 75% to 100% with a COVID Safe Plan.


