QPAC Announces Free Digital Broadcast Of SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) today announced a free digital broadcast of its annual Spirit of Christmas concert would be made available via its website on Friday 24 December at 7pm.

The much-loved Christmas tradition Spirit of Christmas is one of QPAC's longest-running events and will return to the Concert Hall for another year.

Musical theatre stars Amy Lehpamer (School of Rock, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Sound of Music) and Lucy Maunder (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, Pippin) will join a host of special guests supported by Queensland Symphony Orchestra, under Musical Director and Conductor Simon Kenway, and the celebrated voices of the QPAC Chamber Choir.

A Welcome to Country will be performed by Aunty Raelene Baker and a special Christmas Message will be delivered by The Salvation Army's Major Scott Allen, with the performance hosted by Sofie Formica.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said Spirit of Christmas would be a festive favourite for Queenslanders across the state.

"This is a perfect way to spend Christmas eve with family and friends and to share this magical, musical, digital presentation which captures the joy, wonder and true Spirit of Christmas," Minister Enoch said.

"The Queensland Government recognises the important role the arts play in our communities, lifting our spirits and contributing to our collective well-being, especially at this special time of year."

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said he was pleased to share the experience of one of the Centre's most popular concerts - which sees audiences book a year in advance - with more people.

"Spirit of Christmas is one of my favourite events of the year as we see generations of families and friends gather at QPAC to commence their Christmas celebrations; it's the perfect reminder of how the performing arts can unite us and bring joy and transformation," Mr Kotzas said.

"This is a wonderful way to say thank you to our audiences who have continued to support us and Queensland artists throughout 2021 - it's our gift to all of Queensland. There are only three performances here in the Concert Hall so only 4,500 people can join us in person. With the digital broadcast, all 4.5 million Queenslanders can be part of it.

"We are looking forward to next year, when we can continue to extend the reach of our state's great performers as well as take the arts to more Queenslanders through digital offerings."

Sign up here to register for the free digital broadcast of Spirit of Christmas and receive news about QPAC's future digital releases.