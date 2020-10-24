LYNCH & PATERSON | 2021 Season: A Year For Stories

2021 Season Launch

Last night, Lynch & Paterson launched their 2021 season, titled a 'Year for Stories' the historical Princess Theatre in Woloongabba. It was a night filled with musical performances from shows past and future performed by some of Brisbane's best independent artists and supported by a live orchestra.

Their 2021 season is as follows:

A Morning With Bernstein - South-East Queensland tour

Rescheduled from 2020, experience the magic of Leonard Bernstein's greatest works across South-East Queensland!

Be transported through the thrilling and romantic life of Bernstein as we perform his most beautiful works in the chronology of his writing, as well as share a tale or two about the beloved "Lenny".

Presented by Lynch & Paterson, and featuring new arrangements for piano, violin, cello, with two soaring voices, you'll hear the wonderful songs stripped back to their most vulnerable and beautiful elements.

This show is one for the lovers of musical theatre, opera and beautiful live music.

With Cadenza Chamber Players

Starring vocalists Jack Biggs & Samantha Paterson

The Pirates of Penzance - RETURN SEASON

The rollicking band of pirates are back! Lynch & Paterson's highly acclaimed and all-new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta will make port in Brisbane again in March 2021.

Featuring a cast of triple threat performers with Cadenza Chamber Players, this "musical masterpiece" will blow audiences away.

MARCH 19-28, 2021 | The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein

More so than any composer and lyricist who have written for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become stalwarts of musical theatre repertoire. Enjoy a selection of R&H's beloved tunes performed with a live symphony orchestra. Set in the beautiful Princess Theatre, this concert will be "some enchanted evening".

MAY 14-16, 2021 | The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Jesus Christ Superstar

For those that know me, know that Jesus Christ Superstar is one of my favourite musicals. So, you can imagine how excited I was when this show was announced for next year's season. Rescheduled from 2020, this production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original concept album recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic score.

The story of the final days of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of his devoted friend, Judas. Judas questions the enlightened motives of this new prophet, resulting in betrayal. Dramatized with emotional intensity, thought-provoking edge and explosive theatricality. Propelled by a stirring score, both driving and majestic, satirical and tender, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR illuminates the transcendent power of the human spirit with a passion that goes straight to the heart.

JULY 2-11, 2021 | The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Beethoven's The Creatures of Prometheus - Australian Premiere Ballet

Choreographer - Jayden Grogan

Featuring a cast of professional ballet artists from Brisbane, this never before presented ballet will take audiences on a journey with young Prometheus as he discovers fire and inadvertently creates human life. I'm very very excited to see how Grogan adapts this story for contemporary audiences.

With Cadenza Chamber Players and conductor Lucas D. Lynch

AUGUST 13-14 | The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Lovestruck - A Brand New Satirical Cabaret

This show is what I'm most excited for as not only do I love seeing new independent works but the story line sounds bloody brilliantly.

From love at first sight, to broken hearts and everything in between, Lovestruck is a comical and poignant look at modern life, love and relationships! Sit back and relax (with a drink in hand) as you laugh, cry and witness the ups and downs of romance.

This is the World Premiere performance composed by Lucas D. Lynch and performed by stellar vocalists and live band.

SEPTEMBER 10-12, 2021 | The Sideshow, West End

Les Misérables

Whilst I do have a lot of love for this musical, it has been very over done by community theatres over the past few years, since it's rights were made available. Therefore, I wonder whether choosing this musical was the right choice for an emerging independent company... That being said, I'm sure that I'll be an incredible evening and I'm already preparing my tissues in advance.

Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by over 65 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is an epic and uplifting story about the survival of the human spirit. This true modern classic is based on Victor Hugo's novel and features one of the most memorable scores of all time with hit songs as 'One Day More', 'I Dreamed a Dream', 'Bring Him Home', 'Master of the House' and so much more!

NOVEMBER 12-21, 2021 | The Princess Theatre, Brisbane

The performances at the season launch were extraordinary and if that's not an indicator of the calibre and quality of performances in Lynch & Paterson's 2021 season, then I don't know what is.

Tickets are on sale for the 2021 season here: www.lynchandpaterson.com

#twentyone #ayearforstories

