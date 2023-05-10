Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut

MESShead is a new dark comedy, set in New York City, that explores the world of an emotionally stunted woman, Katherine, on a mission to be the most special person in every room. Just how much damage can you do to others by living in your head.



Kirby Lunn is an exciting new voice in comedy, seamlessly weaving the absurdity of life with its darkest tragedies. MESShead is a genre warping experience, just when you think your safe and you've figured her out , the floor beneath you drops again. A very silly show with an unsettling core.

Performances run 23-24 June at the Butterfly Club.