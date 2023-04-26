Jazz Royalty Returns To QPAC in September 2023

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced that the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will return to QPAC's Concert Hall on 4 and 5 September 2023.



World-renowned trumpeter, composer and nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Wynton Marsalis leads as both Managing and Artistic Director and Music Director of the superlative Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, featuring 15 of the finest soloists, ensemble players and arrangers in jazz music today.



Internationally acclaimed, and the first ever jazz musician to win the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music, Marsalis has countless accolades to his name for his contributions to music through his decades-long career.



Described by the Daily Telegraph London as the "finest big band in the world today" and with their passion and commitment to jazz music, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis are true masters and ambassadors of big-band jazz.



"Throughout history, jazz musicians have inspired and been inspired by many art forms to create new works and express cultural statements. For 30 years, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has continued that tradition through our programs. Today, we remain committed to jazz which reveals the best of American culture with its virtuosity, diversity, soulfulness, and an embracing spirit under all circumstances." Wynton Marsalis.



On Monday 4 September, All Jazz is Modern will showcase the exceptional artistry of the Orchestra in a program which applauds the genius of jazz masters, alongside their own superb original arrangements and compositions.



The second performance on Tuesday 5 September will see the music of jazz royalty performed by one of the world's finest big bands! Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will present Journey through Jazz a celebration of legendary musicians including Duke, Dizzy, Brubeck and more. This evening of timeless standards and melodic masterpieces is not to be missed.



These performances form part of a three-day residency at QPAC which also includes a dedicated student concert and jazz workshop for secondary school jazz bands and tertiary jazz ensembles.



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas AM said the Centre was delighted to welcome back this celebrated ensemble for a third season at QPAC.



"Not only is the Orchestra once again performing an extraordinary two-concert program that showcases their unique take on jazz classics, but the incomparable Wynton Marsalis and orchestra members are again generously sharing their time and talent with young Queensland musicians while they are here.



"These musicians are outstanding cultural ambassadors and music lovers will certainly not want to miss these concerts," said Mr Kotzas.



Don't miss the exceptional artistry of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis as they return to Brisbane in September 2023, following the orchestra's triumphant concerts in 2019 and their QPAC debut in 2016.



Tickets to Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis concerts at QPAC are on sale from 9.00am Wednesday 26 April 2023. To book go to www.qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.