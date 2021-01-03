FOOL FOR LOVE Revival Hits Brisbane

Brisbane audiences are in for a powerful and unsettling hour as Sam Shepard's Fool For Love comes to Brisbane, at the Princess Theatre from 27 - 30 January for 5 performances.

Two lovers meet in a motel on the edge of the Mojave Desert. An old man watches on. This passionate and dark romance asks if we can ever really change bad habits, or are we all cursed to continually repeat mistakes from our past.

Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, Fool For Love is one of the five plays in Shepard's quintet, which also includes widely known works True West and Buried Child.

William Pyke, who is producing and starring in the production explains, "this is a timeless, pressure cooker of a text - the characters are caught in a vivid and existential boxing match of sorts".

The play will be staged in the round, with the audience sitting on stage with the actors. "For the duration of the play the characters are trapped in this motel room and become more volatile and desperate. Having the audience surround the characters makes the experience more intimate and oppressive", explains director and designer Jessica Palfrey.

Featuring independent theatre talents Kell Andersen, Emily Carr, Chris Kellett and William Pyke, this gripping 60-minute production is an autopsy of an explosive, ill-fated romance.

Fool For Love will be staged in the Princess Theatre, Wooloongabba from 27 - 30 January 2020. By arrangement with Hal Leonard Australia Pty Ltd, on behalf of Josef Weinberger LTD London.

Cast: Kell Andersen, Emily Carr, Chris Kellett and William Pyke Director and Designer: Jessica Palfrey

Producer: William Pyke

Production Stage Manager: Natalie Callaghan

Assistant Producer and Venue Manger: Mikaela Hollonds Marketing: Madeline Römcke

Sound Designer: Jack Baxter

Assistant Designer: Shea Hine

DATE Wed 27 Jan - 30 Jan 7.30pm, Sat 30 Jan 2.30pm

VENUE Princess Theatre, 8 Annerley Road, Wooloongabba

DURATION 60 mins

TICKETS From $25 + transaction fee, concession rates and discounted preview available.

BOOKINGS www.eventbrite.com.au/e/129836244703/