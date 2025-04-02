David Gray Adds Third and Final Brisbane Show to Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With two Brisbane shows already sold out and demand still high, a third and final Brisbane show has been added for multi-platinum, multi-BRIT, and GRAMMY-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray. He will be bringing his Past & Present Tour to Australia this November.

The iconic ‘Babylon’ singer will now perform a special mid-afternoon matinee show at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Sunday 16 November, before returning that evening for his second sold-out performance at the venue.

Tickets for this newly added show will go on sale Friday 4 April (1pm local time) here. Frontier Members can access the exclusive Members presale starting Thursday 3 April (12pm local time) – see website for full details.

Gray will kick off his 2025 world tour with a 22-date North American leg, followed by performances in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. He will then head to Australia this spring, with the Past & Present Tour making nine stops locally, beginning in Perth, followed by Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing in Brisbane.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 9 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 10 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 12 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 13 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 15 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]

NEW SHOW!

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

qpac.com.au

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

