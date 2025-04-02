News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

David Gray Adds Third and Final Brisbane Show to Tour

Tickets for this newly added show will go on sale Friday 4 April (1pm local time).

By: Apr. 02, 2025
David Gray Adds Third and Final Brisbane Show to Tour Image
With two Brisbane shows already sold out and demand still high, a third and final Brisbane show has been added for multi-platinum, multi-BRIT, and GRAMMY-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray. He will be bringing his Past & Present Tour to Australia this November. 

The iconic ‘Babylon’ singer will now perform a special mid-afternoon matinee show at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Sunday 16 November, before returning that evening for his second sold-out performance at the venue.  

Tickets for this newly added show will go on sale Friday 4 April (1pm local time) here. Frontier Members can access the exclusive Members presale starting Thursday 3 April (12pm local time) – see website for full details. 

Gray will kick off his 2025 world tour with a 22-date North American leg, followed by performances in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. He will then head to Australia this spring, with the Past & Present Tour making nine stops locally, beginning in Perth, followed by Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing in Brisbane. 

Tour Dates

Tuesday 4 November 
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA 
ticketek.com.au 

Friday 7 November 
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA 
ticketmaster.com.au  

Sunday 9 November 
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Monday 10 November 
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Wednesday 12 November 
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Thursday 13 November  
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Saturday 15 November
SOLD OUT 
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD   

Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]
NEW SHOW!  
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD  
qpac.com.au 

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]
SOLD OUT  
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD  

