David Gray Adds Third and Final Brisbane Show to Tour

With two Brisbane shows already sold out and demand still high, a third and final Brisbane show has been added for multi-platinum, multi-BRIT, and GRAMMY-nominated British singer-songwriter David Gray. He will be bringing his Past & Present Tour to Australia this November.
The iconic ‘Babylon’ singer will now perform a special mid-afternoon matinee show at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Sunday 16 November, before returning that evening for his second sold-out performance at the venue.
Tickets for this newly added show will go on sale Friday 4 April (1pm local time) here. Frontier Members can access the exclusive Members presale starting Thursday 3 April (12pm local time) – see website for full details.
Gray will kick off his 2025 world tour with a 22-date North American leg, followed by performances in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. He will then head to Australia this spring, with the Past & Present Tour making nine stops locally, beginning in Perth, followed by Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and finishing in Brisbane.
Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
ticketek.com.au
Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
ticketmaster.com.au
Monday 10 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 13 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 15 November
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]
NEW SHOW!
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
qpac.com.au
Sunday 16 November [EVENING]
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
