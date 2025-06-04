Cast Set For Australian Production of THE LOVERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new production of breakout Australian pop musical The Lovers will include a who’s who of Australian musical theatre with the cast announced by Shake & Stir Theatre Co and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in association with Brisbane Festival, for its premiere in QPAC’s Playhouse from 13 September to 5 October 2025. Brisbane – get set to fall in love!



Romantic, rebellious, and irresistibly fun, this tangled tale of love is written and composed by the acclaimed Laura Murphy. The Lovers catapults Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream into the 21st century with a pulsating pop soundtrack, a powerhouse live band, and a bold new twist on the timeless comedy – bursting with energy and heart.



The Lovers’ star-studded cast includes Natalie Abbott (Muriel’s Wedding The Musical) as Helena, Jason Arrow (Hamilton) as Demetrius, Jayme-Lee Hanekom (TINA –The Tina Turner Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Puck, Loren Hunter (SIX -The Musical) as Hermia, Stellar Perry (Jesus Christ Superstar, Rocky Horror Show) as Oberon, and Mat Verevis (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Beautiful) as Lysander. Rounding out the cast is Indigo Hunt (Hamilton), Jenni Little (Titanique, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) and Nic Van Lits (Jesus Christ Superstar, Rocky Horror Show).



Shake & Stir’s Artistic Director and The Lovers’ Director Nick Skubij (Frankenstein, Fourteen, Fourthcoming), said he couldn’t be more delighted with the brilliant line-up secured for this must-see theatrical event.



“I am so excited to have the opportunity to take Laura’s addictive pop masterwork to the next level. To do that I needed three things – incredible source material (check), a brilliant creative team (check) and a top-shelf cast (check!). After all, this show requires virtuosic vocalists, brilliant actor/dancers and charisma for days. I can proudly confirm that our cast is nothing short of mind-blowing. One of them would have been a coup – to have ALL of them on stage, at the same time, is extraordinary,” said Skubij.



“Supporting them is a team of some of the country’s most revered creatives including Choreographer Yvette Lee (Follies), Music Director Heidi Maguire (SIX - The Musical), Designer Isabel Hudson (Dear Evan Hansen), Lighting Designer Trent Suidgeest (Frankenstein) and current TONY® Award nominee David Bergman (The Picture of Dorian Gray) as Video and sound Designer,” he added.

The Lovers runs from 13 September to 5 October in the Playhouse, QPAC.

