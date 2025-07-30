Brisbane Festival Reveals 2025 Contemporary Music Lineup Featuring Mallrat, ICEHOUSE, Odd Mob & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brisbane Festival has unveiled its full contemporary music program for 2025, promising one of its most dynamic lineups yet. From powerhouse headliners to genre-defying support acts, the festival will showcase local legends, global icons, and bold new voices across iconic venues and outdoor stages.

Tivoli in the Round, the immersive 360-degree concert series, returns 5–13 September at The Tivoli. The season opens with Mallrat and support acts Sissy and 2Charm (5 September), followed by Phantastic Ferniture with Juice Webster (9 September), C.W. Stoneking with Freya Josephine Hollick (10 September), Franck with ISGWAN, Emma Moon, and SF Fudge (12 September), and Odd Mob (13 September).

Brisbane Powerhouse will host acclaimed violinist Véronique Serret and William Barton performing Migrating Bird (14 September), the JADE Ensemble premiere of Kyo-Wa, Harmonic Resonance (18 September), and Hannah Macklin’s sonic exploration of dreaming and nature (20 September).

The Princess Theatre welcomes Winston Surfshirt (26 September) and Indo Warehouse featuring Kahani and Kunal Merchant (27 September). Sarah Blasko will perform two rare album shows on 23 and 25 September (the latter is sold out), while previously announced performances by John Butler (19 September) and Wunderhorse (24 September) are also sold out.

The new Night at the Parkland series brings a lineup of headline artists to the Roma Street Parkland Amphitheatre, with performances by ICEHOUSE (5 Sept), Lime Cordiale & Jack River (6 Sept), Xavier Rudd (7 Sept), Amy Shark (11 Sept), Grinspoon (12 Sept), Cut Copy with guest KLP (13 Sept), and James Johnston (14 Sept).

Free outdoor music will spread across the city through Brisbane Serenades, with Pasifika Made at Brisbane Powerhouse (7 Sept), Manly Serenades at George Clayton Park (12 Sept), Moorooka Block Party at Peggs Park (13 Sept), and St Lucia Serenades at the University of Queensland (20 Sept).

Late-night vibes return to The Festival Club at QPAC’s Melbourne Street Green, with food, drinks, and sets by resident DJs Richie Lestrange, GALLEON, and QUIVR.

Tickets and full program details are available at brisbanefestival.com.au.