Bobby Fox to Play 'Vince Fontaine' in GREASE for Brisbane Season

Bobby Fox will be joining the cast of Grease in the role of Vince Fontaine in the Brisbane season in January.

Bobby will be joining the beloved Patti Newton as Miss Lynch and singing superstar Marcia Hines as Teen Angel and in the hit musical, which is playing for a limited four-week season in Brisbane with no extension possible.

Bobby Fox is an Irish born Australian actor who originated the role of Franki Valli in the Australian production of Jersey Boys, which he performed over 850 times. He is a four-time World Irish Dance Champion and toured with dance productions Riverdance, Dancing on Dangerous Ground, To Dance on the Moon and starred in the revival of Australian musical Hot Shoe Shuffle as Spring.

On stage Bobby has had lead roles in Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia!, Leader of the Pack, Dusty – The Original Pop Diva, We Will Rock You, Spamalot and The Production Company's Oklahoma, Sweet Charity, Damn Yankees, Saturday Night Fever, The Irish Boy, Ladies in Black (for which he received a Green Room Award nomination) and Assassins at the Hayes Theatre, for which he received a Helpmann Award nomination. He also played Don Lockwood in Singin' In the Rain's Brisbane season and most recently played Corny Collins in the Adelaide and Sydney seasons of Hairspray.

GREASE, Brisbane's summer musical for 2025, has delighted audiences across the country including Melbourne, Sydney and Perth with an Adelaide season scheduled for September before the final Australian season in Brisbane in January 2025.

GREASE features an all-new set, dazzling costumes and all those unforgettable songs from the movie, including Summer Nights, Sandy, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're The One That I Want, Greased Lightnin', and Grease is the Word.

Since the show's Broadway premiere and the hit movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – which went on to become the highest grossing movie-musical of all time – the Tony Award nominated GREASE has triumphed across the globe, with its irresistible mix of adolescent angst, vibrant physicality and 1950s pop culture.

Additional seats for the production go on sale this Friday 23 August from 10:00am.

Lyric Theatre QPAC from From 4 January 2025

For further information and tickets visit www.greasemusical.com.au

