Academy of St Martin in the Fields Returns to QPAC in October

Queensland Performing Arts Centre presents the return of one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF), on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 October 2023 as part of a national tour.



Formed by the late Sir Neville Marriner in 1958 from a group of leading London musicians, the ASMF gave its first performance in its namesake church in November 1959. Through unrivalled live performances and a vast recording output – highlights of which include the 1969 bestseller Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus – the Orchestra gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound.



Today the Orchestra is led by Music Director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original small, conductor-less ensemble which is an ASMF hallmark. Under Bell’s direction, and with the support of Leader/Director Tomo Keller, ASMF continues to push the boundaries of player-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe.



QPAC audiences will experience two dynamic programs under Bell and Keller’s direction. On 11 October, ASMF will perform the European Masters program, featuring Prokofiev’s playful Symphony No.1 Classical, Bach’s transcendent Violin Concerto in A minor, Saint-Saëns’ sparkling Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for solo violin and orchestra and Mendelssohn’s sublime Symphony No.3, Scottish.



A scintillating second program will be presented on 12 October with the Classic Grandeur program, which will see Mozart’s much-loved Marriage of Figaro Overture, Beethoven’s formidable Violin Concerto with original cadenzas by Joshua Bell and Mozart’s poignant Symphony No.40.



Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chief Executive Annie Lydford said the wider team was looking forward to sharing the wonderful gift of live music with Australian audiences in October.



“On behalf of our Music Director Joshua Bell and all the musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, I am pleased to say how very excited we all are to be returning to Australia in October 2023 to perform some of the classics of the repertoire,” she said.



“When we last toured to Australia six years ago, none of us could have foreseen the challenges of the COVID pandemic – particularly for musicians and venues – so we are delighted that we will be able to perform once again in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. We look forward to rekindling friendships with our Australian colleagues and music lovers, and welcoming newcomers to our concerts.”



QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said orchestral music enthusiasts could anticipate a unique experience with the return of this internationally renowned orchestra.



“The Orchestra’s last two seasons attracted universal audience and critical acclaim, which speaks volumes about the extraordinary reputation these musicians enjoy,” he said.



“QPAC brings the world’s best to Brisbane audiences and these two programs from Academy of St Martin in the Fields, under the leadership of Bell and Keller, are sure to delight lovers of chamber music.”



ASMF will perform at the Melbourne Recital Centre on 4 and 5 October, followed by the Sydney Opera House on 7, 8 and 9 October before completing the tour with its QPAC performances.



The Orchestra will take to QPAC’s Concert Hall stage on 11 and 12 October 2023. Tickets are on sale from 9am Thursday 25 May via Click Here or 136 246.



Season Information

QPAC presents Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

Where: Concert Hall, QPAC, Cultural Centre, South Bank

When: Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 October 2023

Tickets: Visit Click Here or phone 136 246



Wednesday 11 October 2023, 7pm

Program 1: European Masters | Bach & Mendelssohn

Prokofiev Symphony No.1, Classical

Bach Violin Concerto in A minor

Saint-Saëns Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for solo violin and orchestra

Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3, Scottish



Thursday 12 October 2023, 7pm

Program 2: Classic Grandeur | Mozart & Beethoven

Mozart Marriage of Figaro Overture

Beethoven Violin Concerto (original cadenzas by Joshua Bell)

Mozart Symphony No.40