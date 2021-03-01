Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALICE IN WONDERLAND Announced At QPAC for School Holidays!

Mar. 1, 2021  

The internationally acclaimed theatrical masterpiece Alice in Wonderland is coming to QPAC for six performances only April 7 and 8 (10.30am, 2pm and 6pm). Don't be late for these very important dates, or you will miss your chance to tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice on her captivating and magical adventures!

This glorious production features breathtaking costuming and puppetry using ingenious stagecraft and limitless imagination, will thrill children and adults alike. Meet the White Rabbit, the eccentric Mad Hatter, The Cheshire Cat and of course the boisterous Queen of Hearts as a cast of brilliant actors bring over 20 curious characters to life.

True to the original book, there is something for everyone with plenty of word play and pun-based humour that older kids and adults will enjoy, while younger children will love the colourful characters, charming puppetry and physical comedy (especially by Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum!).

Running 7 - 8 April (10.30am, 2pm and 6pm daily) at QPAC's Concert Hall, South Brisbane. Learn more and purchase tickets at qtix.com.au.


