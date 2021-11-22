9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is Coming to Brisbane in May 2022

Dolly Partons's smash-hit West End musical, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, will be coming to Brisbane following its Sydney premiere.

9 TO 5 will open at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC for a limited season from 22 May 2022. Tickets will be on sale from 26 November, with pre-sales from tomorrow but fans can waitlist today to be first in line to buy tickets at 9to5themusical.com.au.

Two of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars have already been announced to play lead roles, with the rest of the cast to be announced shortly. Caroline O'Connor will play busy-body Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Most recently seen in Melbourne Theatre Company's Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Caroline has played lead roles on Broadway, in the West End, France and across Australia, including Chicago, Anything Goes, West Side Story, On The Town, Man of La Mancha, Bombshells, A Christmas Story and Anastasia to name just a few. Caroline also created the role of tango dancing Nini Legs in the Air in Baz Luhrmann's Academy Award winning film Moulin Rouge.

Eddie Perfect will play the controlling boss Franklin Hart Jnr. One of Australia's most respected and prolific writers and performers, Eddie is perhaps best known as all-round nice guy Mick Holland on Channel 10's hit series Offspring, and has been seen in Kath and Kim, Spicks And Specks and numerous comedy shows including ABC TV's Stand Up, The Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala and Good News Week. On stage Eddie performed in Keating! The Musical, Misanthropology, The Threepenny Opera and Shane Warne The Musical, which he wrote himself. In 2019, Eddie wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway premiere of Beetlejuice, for which he was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2019 Tony Awards.

"I am so excited that 9 TO 5 is coming to Brisbane," said Dolly Parton. "The response to 9 TO 5 from around the world has been incredible so far. I can't wait for everyone down under to have a fun (and funny!) night out at 9 TO 5."

"We're thrilled that 9 TO 5 will be coming to Brisbane, and starring Caroline and Eddie, two of Australia's top musical theatre talents," said the producers. "When Covid triggered the shutdown of theatres back in March 2020, we were two weeks away from commencing rehearsals. Now it's exciting that we're assembling our cast, and coming to Brisbane after the Sydney season. 9 TO 5 is back in business, and It's going to be pure, gold carat fun!"

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions. Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun!

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or phone 136 246