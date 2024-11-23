7th Floor Theatre to Present The Queensland Premiere Of Angus Cameron's AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



7th Floor Theatre will partner with PIP Theatre to launch its 2025 season with Angus Cameron's Australian Open. This sharp and fast-paced exploration of wits and relationships takes centre court at PIP Theatre, Milton, for a limited season. Running from 8-18 January, don't miss this quirky, contemporary comedy of manners that serves up plenty of laughs and surprises.

7th Floor Artistic Director Hayden Burke is proud to give local artists and community agency for creativity. "Australian Open is a hilarious ensemble piece, using evocative, witty dialogue to challenge societal norms whilst championing queer culture. At 7th Floor Theatre, we are GGG: good, giving and game to make you gasp, grunt and giggle."

It's Felix's 31st birthday, but all his parents want to talk about over dinner is his boyfriend Lucas' loss to Rodger Federer. That is until Felix mentions that he and Lucas plan to continue their open relationship even if they decide to get married - a backhand smash that kicks off a debauched game of doubles.

"Australian Open is the seventh production that has evolved from our highly successful Pot Luck Plays initiative, a unique, moved weekly play reading experience where actors and audience discover the play at the same time. Conceived and run in Melbourne for its inaugural year, Pot Luck Plays has just finished its second year in Brisbane. 7th Floor Theatre has been bringing together local actors, playwrights and audiences in a supportive setting since 2019. We are thrilled to be working on our next production for a Queensland audience."

Australian Open stars Matilda Award winner Sandro Colarelli (Elvis, Love Lust Lost), Lisa Hickey (Children of the Black Skirt, Grand Horizons), Whitney Duff (Neighbours, Dark Vanilla Jungle), Tye Shepherd (Mariah Carey's Butterfly Tour, The Mikado) and Jackson Paul (Underground Theatre Company's Rotterdam).

Performances run January 8 - 18. Tickets are selling fast via the PIP Theatre website.

