RIO UPHILL- A NEW MUSICAL To Receive World Premiere In Rio DE Janeiro This Fall

Directed by Gustavo Barchilon, Rio Uphill - The Musical will be presented by Brazil's Ministry of Culture and Petrobras. It is co-produced by Barho Productions and JMP Productions. The full production will play at Teatro Adolpho Bloch from October 27th to November 17th.

The first wholly original Brazilian musical to be developed in New York, Rio Uphill mixes the Brazilian styles of samba, forró, funk, rap and rock with a contemporary Broadway spin. The show was developed at The York Theatre Company, ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz and was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers Award in 2020.

Rio Uphill takes audiences to the heart of Rio de Janeiro. An unexpected encounter on New Year's Eve brings together Miguel and Daniel, two young men from vastly different worlds. Daniel falls in love with Miguel's sister, Julia. Problems escalate when a video goes viral on the internet, putting Miguel, Julia and Daniel's personal challenges and obstacles to the test in the face of a divided society.

The creative team includes Carlos Bauzys (Music Direction/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Talita Real (Lyric Adaptation), Gabriel Malo and Nyandra Fernandes (Choreography), Deborah Medeiros (Dramaturgy), Natália Lana (Set Design), Victor Aragão (Assistant Set Design), Wanderley Gomes (Costume Design), Maneco Quinderé (Lighting Design), Paulo Altafim (Sound Design), Feliciano San Roman (Wig Design), and Isabel Castello Branco is Assistant Director. Thiago Hofman is Production Director.

The cast will feature Cadu Libonati, Carol Botelho, Bhener, Priscila Araújo, Andrea Marquee, VN Rodrigues, Sankofá, Rafael De Castro, Osmar Silveira, Júlia Perré, Jessica Santos, Ana Elisa Schumacher, Carol Donato, Kaue Penna, Manuuh Torres, Bellas, Vicenthe Oliveira, Peter, Léo Aruom and Lucas Alfred.

In 2021, the show was adapted by MWG Productions LLC as an independent feature film and earned over twenty-three Official Selections and awards from esteemed film festivals across the globe. It won numerous awards for Best Score, composed by Matthew Gurren and Nanny Assis.

To further reinforce the show's authenticity and cultural vibrancy, the project has partnered with a complete Brazilian Production Team to bring a new vision to the project.

“Musicals are a great way to affirm and communicate ideas and messages that can make a difference in people's lives. And a musical that doesn't have that function doesn't interest me. I believe that Rio Uphill intends to bring a vision of two opposing Brazilian realities, with a sumptuous structure of a musical, in which Brazilians deserve to be represented in the world,” says Director Gustavo Barchilon, who has already directed notable hit productions of Something Rotten, Barnum, SpongeBob SquarePants and Funny Girl in Brazil.

“I always really wanted to do an original Brazilian musical and have the unique chance to work in partnership with the creators,” he continues. “And just like in Barnum, where I brought a lot of people from the circus, I called on a lot of young people from the favelas, people who weren't from the musical world, to tell this story truthfully. They will participate in the direction and production of the show as a whole, in how we communicate, and in everything else. It is a community creation, as we want this story to be told by them.”

The sponsorship of Rio Uphill by Petrobras reinforces the company's mission, which celebrated 70 years in 2023, and is, historically, one of the biggest supporters of culture in the country. Last year, Petrobras remodeled its sponsorship program and now supports major Brazilian shows again.

“Petrobras is an ally of the country's development in its various sectors. We invest in many forms of energy, and Culture is certainly one of them. The company is proud to value Brazilian culture and support the plurality of manifestations that make our country so unique. For Petrobras, it is a source of great pride to sponsor the musical Rio Uphill,” highlights Milton Bittencourt Neto, sector manager for Cultural Sponsorship at Petrobras.

For more info about the show, visit www.riouphill.com.

