Concerto Didático | Brincando em Cena Comes to Theatro Sao Pedro

One strange morning, a woman answers a phone call that will change her routine: the voice of an unknown man tells her that she will receive in the mail the manuscripts of the diary of the lawyer from Mércia Albuquerque, a defender of political prisoners during the Brazilian civil-military dictatorship. A seemingly ordinary woman, who saved the lives of many people. In a journey of reflection and encounter with hidden stories from our own history, the drama explores the space of invention between the document and fiction and the intrigues between the past and the present to think about the future.