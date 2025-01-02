Caroline Marie: A Talented International Actress Making a Global Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailing from Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, Caroline Marie is a French-Brazilian actress making waves in the international film industry. She has traveled from Brazil to France, and the United Kingdom to the United States, all in pursuit of a career in global cinema. Her journey as an actress has landed her in the city of Los Angeles, where she continues to grow her career through impressive performances and valuable experiences.

An Early Passion for the Arts

Though she was raised in Brazil, Marie’s heritage includes Brazilian, French, and Syrian-Lebanese roots. It was partly due to this culturally rich upbringing that she developed her passion for the dramatic arts, which led her to pursue filmmaking in Paris. During her studies, she realized that her true passion was in acting, so she made the decision to attend drama school in Brazil.

“I thought filmmaking was my path,” Marie reflected, “but over time I realized that acting was my true calling. It allows me to be as playful as my personality and gives me the freedom to create complex characters, all while experiencing worlds and perspectives that differ from my own.”

Marie’s Education and International Career

Building from this initial acting education, Marie went on to attend prestigious institutions across Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Once her education was complete, her career began in Brazil, where she appeared in television series such as PSI on HBO Brazil and The Heritage. These first roles led her to earn a role in M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, a significant milestone that demonstrated her capacity for both comedy and drama.

After her work in Brazil, Marie moved to Madrid where she largely worked on commercial projects. Though she found little momentum there, a move to London would reignite her career. Over four years, she starred in three feature films, as well as several short films and TV series. In these roles, she earned accolades such as Best Actress awards for Off His Job and The Magnificence of You, while her work in What the Fact earned a Best Cast Ensemble award.

Projects in Hollywood

Now, Marie has moved to Los Angeles to find her place in Hollywood. Though the move was recent, she has already participated in several projects and has many more lined up for 2025. These include:

Double Exposure : A psychological drama where Marie plays a nurse caring for a patient haunted by hallucinations involving a past lover.

Cruel Love : A thriller where Marie portrays the protagonist's assistant with a focus on conveying intense, emotional depth.

Blow For Blow : An upcoming action film directed by ju-jitsu legend Rigan Machado, where Marie plays the role of a gang member affiliated with the protagonist.

Some of Marie’s upcoming projects include Brothers Against Zombies and The Killing Machine.

Talent and Vision

Outside of her acting career, Marie is a multi-talented individual. She is a trained ballet dancer, horseback rider, and martial artist. Additionally, she is fluent in five languages—Portuguese, French, English, Spanish, and Italian—and is an aspiring writer. She has developed her own TV series described as a combination of Emily in Paris, Fleabag, and Girls, aimed at depicting complex and multi-dimensional women.

A Remarkable Actress

Marie’s journey through acting is a reflection of her resilience, passion, and talent. Her awards, expertise, and project history demonstrate that she will make a mark on the global stage and is sure to become a major figure in film.

Photo Credit: Caroline Marie

