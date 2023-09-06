WAM Makes $5,000 Donation to the Elizabeth Freeman Center

In keeping with their mission to empower women and girls, WAM Theatre continues its tradition of supporting front-line community organizations by donating a portion of their box office income. WAM announced a $5,000 donation to the Elizabeth Freeman Center, along with a collection of household supplies for the Center and its clients.



The donation represents a portion of WAM’s box office revenue from their co-production with Berkshire Theatre Group of What The Constitution Means to Me, which had a sold out run in May of this year. The household supplies were gathered from community members by WAM staff throughout the summer, including at three WAM Fresh Takes Play Readings in July. In addition to this donation from WAM, Berkshire Theatre group has also committed to making a special donation to the Center at the end of their 2023 performance season.



“Oh, my!” exclaimed Janis Broderick, Executive Director of Elizabeth Freeman Center. “What the Constitution Means to Me was an incredible production, and we are so honored to receive this amazing donation from this effort. Thank you to WAM, Berkshire Theatre Group, all who were involved in this production and all who attended – please know that we will put every dollar to good use helping survivors of violence get safe and heal. Keep spreading the word that we are here and ready to help!”



In April, The Elizabeth Freeman Center was chosen as the recipient of this summer’s mainstage production. The play, written by Heidi Schrek, addresses issues of violence in the playwright’s own family. The Elizabeth Freeman Center was chosen because of their work with survivors of domestic, dating, and sexual violence and for the many services they offer that uplift the Berkshire Community.



“The Elizabeth Freeman Center is the major safety net for survivors– creating more opportunities and safe-spaces for women and girls in our community everyday. We feel honored to highlight their work and to help sustain this important community resource here in the Berkshires” said Molly Merrihew, WAM Managing Director.





The Center offers an array of free, adaptable, and confidential services, including a 24/7 hotline with immediate emergency services for people in danger or who just want information for themselves or someone they know. The center also offers counseling and support; help with protection orders and safety needs; shelter; safe supervised visitation; and advocacy, including on money and housing issues. Additionally, they support financial independence through an initiative called “Money School”. The organization specializes in services for immigrant, LGBTQ, and child survivors, and survivors with disabilities. Their youth educators go into schools and talk about healthy relationships and provide sex education.



“Over the years, WAM has connected with over 26 organizations and donated more than $90,000 since our founding in 2010!” exclaimed Kristen Van Ginhoven, WAM’s Producing Artistic Director. “We’ve had the privilege of learning about and supporting the front line work of local and global organizations taking action for gender equity in areas such as girls education, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training, and more. It’s an honor to now also contribute to the life-saving work of The Elizabeth Freeman Center.”



The Elizabeth Freeman Center provides life-saving, life-renewing hope, help, and healing to survivors in Berkshire County and their families. They have a 24/7 toll-free hotline number (1-866-401-2425), offices in North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington, staff available in four county courts, two police stations, and Berkshire County Kids’ Place. Promoting social justice and working to end all forms of oppression are essential to their work. Each year, The Elizabeth Freeman Center reaches 5,000 people throughout Berkshire County.



Each year since its inception in 2010, WAM has donated a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales from their mainstage production to an organization(s) whose mission connects to the theme of the play. Even at the height of the pandemic, when productions moved online, WAM remained committed to fulfilling this key element of their mission. They are thrilled that for What The Constitution Means To Me, Berkshire Theatre Group will join them in making a gift to The Elizabeth Freeman Center in honor of their wonderful work, especially with women and girls of Berkshire county.

