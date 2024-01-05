VIDEO: See The Load-In for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at American Repertory Theater

Now through January 21st, 2023.

Watch as the set for Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at American Repertory Theater is loaded into the Loeb Drama Center. See the video below!

Twenty years after the award-winning film “showed Latinas they can love themselves, no matter their size” (Pop Sugar), American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University brings to the stage an empowering story that explores the immigrant experience, friendship, and big dreams. Created by an award-winning team of Latine artists, Real Women Have Curves is a show that celebrates living life out loud.

It's the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and after eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an empowering world-premiere musical that explores life’s unexpected curves.  

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys), this world-premiere musical features a book by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted) with additional material by Nell Benjamin and an original score by Grammy-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from world-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec). Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonaro (Waitress, Pippin).  

 Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress, Pippin). Direction and choreography are by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys). Real Women Have Curves: The Musical began performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday, December 6, opens officially on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and runs through Sunday, January 21, 2024.  

 Lucy Godínez (she/her) leads the A.R.T. production as Ana, with Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez(they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) as Mrs. Wright, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Justina Machado (she/her) as Carmen, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Mason Reeves (he/him) as Henry Cole, Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia.   

The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi (he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings. Sage (they/them) is Henry Cole standby.  
Recommended For You