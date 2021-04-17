VIDEO: Boston Symphony Orchestra Performs Shostakovich Symphony No. 4

Presented as part of Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope Festival, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in a 2018 performance at Tanglewood Music Festival of Shostakovich's Fourth Symphony.

Check out the full performance below!

The powerful voice of a 20th-century symphonic master is showcased by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Having been savaged in the Soviet-run press for his opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk and warned about composing music in a similar style, Shostakovich cancelled the premiere of his Symphony No. 4 in 1936 and placed it in his desk until it was finally performed in 1961. Scored for 125 players, the symphony's edgy intensity, sardonic humor, and heartbreaking melancholy make for a riveting emotional journey.