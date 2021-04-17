Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Boston Symphony Orchestra Performs Shostakovich Symphony No. 4

This performance was part of Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope Festival in 2018.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Presented as part of Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope Festival, Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in a 2018 performance at Tanglewood Music Festival of Shostakovich's Fourth Symphony.

Check out the full performance below!

The powerful voice of a 20th-century symphonic master is showcased by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Having been savaged in the Soviet-run press for his opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk and warned about composing music in a similar style, Shostakovich cancelled the premiere of his Symphony No. 4 in 1936 and placed it in his desk until it was finally performed in 1961. Scored for 125 players, the symphony's edgy intensity, sardonic humor, and heartbreaking melancholy make for a riveting emotional journey.

