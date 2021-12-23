Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Barrington Stage Shares Bloopers From Annual Holiday Video

Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage, makes a holiday video every year.

Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage, makes a holiday video every year. With the ongoing tradition, there are bound to be some bloopers!

The theatre company took to YouTube to share some of the bloopers from this year's video. Check out the compilation below!

Barrington Stage Company is the fastest-growing arts venue in Berkshire County, attracting more than 60,000 patrons each year. Co-founded by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd in 1995, BSC continues to gain national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming. In its first 11 years, BSC operated from rented space at the Consolati Performing Arts Center at Mount Everett High School in Sheffield, MA.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


