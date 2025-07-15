Trevin Nelson to Lead Workshop 'Pete Seeger: Folk Songs of Hope' at Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of their Summer School of Music classes, Boston musician Trevin Nelson will lead the special workshop “Pete Seeger: Folk Songs of Hope.” For people at any level, the class will explore the timeless songs of folk legend Pete Seeger, guiding students through his most iconic works while exploring both his right-hand banjo style and his gift for bringing people together through singing.

Pete Seeger, has authored and co-authoring songs that have become folk standards such as "If I Had a Hammer," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" and "Turn! Turn! Turn!", inspiring countless musicians, including Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and the Dixie Chicks. His tireless activism for political and environmental causes motivated generations of admirers to follow his lead and take action. In a time of turmoil, Pete Seeger’s music still reminds us how to stand strong, stay kind, and sing with purpose.

The class welcomes singers and instrumentalists of all skill levels. While the focus leans toward the banjo, guitarists and players of any instrument are encouraged to join. The class will be held in person on Mondays—July 28, August 4, 18, and 25—from 6:30 to 7:45 PM ET.

Trevin Nelson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter whose passion for music brought him deep into the traditions of American folk music and beyond. As a founding member and banjoist of The Ruta Beggars, Trevin has earned recognition for his dynamic performances and innovative approach to Bluegrass and Americana music. Trevin is a dedicated educator, sharing his knowledge and love for music through classes at Club Passim, workshops at festivals, private lessons, and as a Wernick Method Teacher.

Artists can enhance their skills at the Passim School of Music through various other programs this summer, including Passim Mandolin Ensemble with Maxfield Anderson, Intro to Bluegrass Jamming with Maxfield Anderson, Creative Collaborations (Co-writing) with Nora Meier, Songwriting 101 with Janet Feld, Private Voice Lessons with Mairead Guy, Audio Concepts for the Absolute Beginner with Kayla Blackburn, Songwriting and Performing in your Authentic Voice with Ali McGuirk, and Banjo Styles Sampler with Trevin Nelson.

Registration for all the classes offered are available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/. Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.