Tony V Will Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's This Month

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 17th. Hosted by James Dorsey, the show will feature Tony V plus special guest Liam McGurk for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Tony V started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston's prestigious Comedy Connection. He wandered in one night, quite by accident, looking for a little stress relief from a high pressure job as a case worker at the Somerville Mental Health Center. Tony was working his way toward a master's degree in social work having graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Psychology. It was not long after that he took to the stage himself. Tony's street wise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit. In 1986 Tony V was named "Funniest Person in Massachusetts'' by Showtime television. He followed this achievement with several performances on HBO, the Arts and Entertainment Network, Comedy Central and MTV. From 1987 through 1992, Tony V became the "spokesperson" for American Tourister Luggage. Remember the suitcase smashing gorilla? It was Tony that gave the ape its distinct voice and temperament. Touring extensively in and out of his high tech forty-five thousand dollar yak hair gorilla suit, both Tony and his alter ego had many interesting adventures. If you get a chance ask Tony about a meeting between The Gorilla, Spuds MacKenzie and Ronald McDonald. You won't believe your mind.

Liam McGurk is a Massachusetts-bred comic based in Boston. He is well known throughout New England for his laid back demeanor and cerebral, creative material. Danny DeVito being typecast? Workplace heroism? Teaching your son how to become an impressive, respected beefcake of a man? Liam covers all these subjects and more. No issue is too personal or absurd for his brain's faulty - or is it faultless? - wiring. Liam produces the weekly show 8 O'clock at 7:30 and has performed in Thunderfest and Cape Fear Comedy Festival and Rogue Island Comedy Festival. He won Massachusetts Funniest Comedian at Laugh Boston. He was the Comic In Residence in 2018 at The Comedy Studio in Somerville, MA. He is also a favorite of local showcases like The Gas! and The Mendoza Line.

Boston's James Dorsey is an insurance salesman by day and comedian by night! After receiving his first D-minus for conduct in the second grade, Dorsey said he realized school was not his cup of tea and took his "disruptive in class" trademark to the stand-up stage and never looked back. He shares life experiences through high energy, witty acting-out, and playful facial expressions. His use of imitations and characters is incredibly vivid and entertaining. Dorsey was the national winner of the Catch a New Rising Star competition, as well as the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival and has performed at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. His performance on stage has been described as "Flawless, smooth, and original. A born professional." He has shared the stage with Joe Rogan, Bryan Callen, Jerry Seinfeld, Patrice O'Neal, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black, Gilbert Gottfried, and Steven Wright. Dorsey can be seen in every major comedy club in New England and will remain in your head and heart long after he has made his exit from the stage.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include music with Wooden Horse (Crosby, Stills, and Nash/America tribute) on September 9th, Dave O'Gara's Rock and Roll Road Show on September 10th, music with Aquanett on September 23rd, Fantasia Drag Show on September 24th, music with Duranarama (Duran Duran tribute) on October 14th and Halloween with The Flock on October 28th. More events will be announced soon.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.