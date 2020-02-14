The Veterans' Company At Cape Rep Theatre Will Present RED HERRING, A Workshop

Cape Rep Theatre has announced Red Herring, by Michael Hollinger, performed by Cape Rep Theatre's Veterans' Company, directed by Art Devine; Friday, March 6 at 7 pm and Saturday, March 7 at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are free with a suggested donation going to support Cape Rep's Veterans' Company Initiative. Call the Box Office at 508.896.1888 for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org

Led by Cape Rep Associate Artist Art Devine, the Veterans' Company present a workshop of Michael Hollinger's Red Herring. Three love stories, a murder mystery, and a nuclear espionage plot converge in this noir comedy about marriage and other explosive devices. It's 1952: McCarthyism has America on the look out for Soviet spies and tough nosed Boston detective Maggie Pelletier has to find out who dumped the dead guy in the Harbor all while being hounded by an even more dangerous foe: marriage.

The Veterans' Company (VetCo) is a free program open to any veteran eager to learn the craft of theater through an intensive production process. Founded by Cape Rep Associate Artist and Vietnam Veteran Art Devine, VetCo offers free professional training in all aspects of theater arts and has the potential to open new doors to a life in the arts for Cape vets. Devine came to the theater many years after his service in the Army and discovered a vocation and a professional career as an actor, director, playwright, scenic carpenter and teacher. He says the theater, "helped keep me strong and focused on the positive side of living," and he hopes to share that with other veterans. Cape Rep's VetCo program is made possible with the generous support of the Kelley Foundation

The Veterans' Company features the talents of George Avery, Richard Banks, Ed Coppola, Mark Hopkins, Liz Liuzzi, Maggie MacLeay, and Jade Schuyler, supported by Cape Rep Company artists including Devine, Anthony Teixeira (rehearsal stage manager) Julie Allen Hamilton (production stage management), Alison Weller (voice and speech coach), Robin McLaughlin (costume design) Justyn Eldredge (set design and construction), Susan Nicholson (lighting design), Maura Hanlon (Associate Artistic Director) and Janine Perry (Producing Artistic Director).

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a theater company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You