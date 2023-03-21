Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Summer Stars Foundation And Northfield Mount Hermon Announce Three-Year Partnership To Host Summer Stars Camp For The Performing Arts

NMH will house all campers and staff during this free nine-day performing arts summer camp, with its grounds and facilities providing a beautiful backdrop for classes.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The Summer Stars Foundation, a 501c3 serving economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17, and the Northfield Mount Hermon (NMH) school, located in Gill, Massachusetts, are thrilled to announce a three-year partnership.

NMH will house all campers and staff during this free nine-day performing arts summer camp, with its grounds and facilities providing a beautiful backdrop for classes and performances. In addition, the NMH admission team will serve as a resource to guide Summer Stars families and campers through the independent school application process, as well as the college application process.

"Finding partners who align with our mission extends our ability to foster young people who can realize their dreams and make a difference in their local and global community," said Brian Hargrove, head of school at NMH. "Summer Stars' work to serve, train, and provide personal development opportunities to their students while removing financial barriers mirrors the promise upon which NMH was founded. We're excited to offer our campus as a base for their transformative work, and we look forward to deepening our partnership over these initial three years as we work together to empower and serve the next generation of leaders."

"NMH is a wonderful combination of stunning beauty and state-of-the-art performance facilities. Many of our campers come from urban communities, so our partnership with a prestigious school in rural western Massachusetts adds a special element to our camp experience," said Donna Milani Luther, Founding Director of The Summer Stars Foundation. "From the minute our kids step off the bus, they know they are going to be a part of something remarkable."

In addition to familiarizing families and campers with the admissions process for independent schools, as well as the college admission process, NMH is thrilled to host and collaborate with the remarkable Summer Stars students and faculty each August.

Founded in 2000, the annual nine-day Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts is presented by the Sonic Boom Foundation and produced with the generous support of Northfield Mount Hermon school. Summer Stars brings together over 150 underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, performers, counselors, and guest artists to teach campers success through the performing arts. Supported entirely by donors, Summer Stars Camp is free for all campers. To learn more about the Summer Stars Foundation, visit summerstars.org.

The Summer Stars Foundation, a donor-funded 501c3, serves economically disadvantaged kids ages 12-17 through its flagship program: the nine-day residential Summer Stars Camp for the Performing Arts which is presented by the Sonic Boom Foundation and produced with the generous support of Northfield Mount Hermon school. Offered at no charge to the campers, Summer Stars Camp brings together underserved students with a talented staff of master teachers, professional performers, counselors, and guest artists to guide campers on a journey of self-discovery. For more information or to donate, please visit www.summerstars.org.

Northfield Mount Hermon (NMH) is a coeducational, secular boarding school serving 650 students in grades 9 through 12, plus a postgraduate year. NMH provides an advanced educational experience that empowers students to learn as they discover and follow their passions. Students find their purpose as part of an inclusive, diverse community that deepens their intellect, expands their compassion, and believes in their potential to become leaders who make the world a more equitable and just place. Northfield Mount Hermon is located on a serene, wooded 1,320-acre campus in Massachusetts' Connecticut River Valley.



