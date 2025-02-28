The Spire Center in Plymouth to Present New Series Sunday Serenades

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts will present Sunday Serenades, a new series celebrating the rich sounds of jazz, swing, big band, classical crossover, and Broadway favorites. The series kicks off Sunday afternoon May 25th with Boston native and vocalist Cassandre McKinley.

Other shows announced for the series include award-winning big band A Swingin’ Affair on June 22; Echoes of Fusion, a trio blending Venezuelan folk music, jazz, and classical influences, on June 29; cello and vocal duo BRANDEN & JAMES, presenting their show Cellovoci with Effie Passero, on July 27; trombonist Charlie Halloran and his band on August 10; and Michael Dutra and his band performing the great songs of Frank Sinatra on October 26. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 1, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

“We are excited to introduce our new series Sunday Serenades to the Spire presenting amazing world-class musicians for an experience that’s both sophisticated and exhilarating. Through this unique programming we expect a different kind of energy in the building, ” said Dot McDonough, Director of Marketing and Operations. “The Spire Center is always expanding its offerings. This series, which will run on select Sunday afternoons throughout the year will make us more accessible to audiences that might not be able to make a night time show.”

Today, Cassandre McKinley is deeply rooted in a recording career, having released 5 solo albums, and is revered for her spirited and impassioned live performances illustrating evidentially her extensive range and vocal power. Her most notable collaborations include those with Peter Eldridge (New York Voices), Duke Levine, Dave Mattacks, Clay Osborne, Bernard Purdie, and Herb Pomeroy. She appeared as a regular featured artist alongside the great J. Geils in his named Jazz & Blues Review to sold-out audiences throughout New England.

A Swingin’ Affair features the most sought-after all-star professional performing artists in greater Boston, convened in swing and song. Guests can revel in A Swingin’ Affair’s 16-inspired instrumentalists as they dive into the toe-tapping Great American Songbook, exploring the legendary tunes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, and the timeless Rat Pack. Bandleader Steve Bass, frontman vocalist Donnie Norton, and special guest vocalists deliver the huge swingin' sound, vibe, and excitement of Sinatra’s soundstage in concert. Hit songs include “Fly Me To the Moon,” “I’ve Got The World On A String,” “New York, New York,” and many more.

Venezuelan harpist Eduardo Betancourt, percussionist Michael Ambroszewski, and bassist Kate Foss, principal bass of the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, will join talents for Echoes of Fusion. Kate Foss has worked with The American Repertory Theatre (SIX, Jagged Little Pill [substitute], The Black Clown, We Live in Cairo, ExtraOrdinary, 1776), Huntington Theatre (The Band’s Visit [substitute]), and Ogunquit Playhouse (Mystic Pizza). Michael Ambroszewski, drummer and percussionist, performs throughout New England with a variety of ensembles encompassing many genres. Eduardo Betancourt has 30 years of experience in traditional and Latin fusion music. A Latin Grammy winner for his work on Tesoros de la Música Venezolana by Ilan Chester, he has been nominated twice at the Latin Grammy Awards and three times at the Pepsi Music Awards in Venezuela.

CelloVoci is a newly formed classical-crossover group starring internationally renowned BRANDEN & JAMES along with powerhouse singer/songwriter Effie Passero from American Idol & Postmodern Jukebox. Since forming a group during the pandemic, the trio has toured extensively all over the West Coast, East Coast, and Midwestern United States, along with several cities in Mexico. BRANDEN & JAMES have been impressing audiences around the globe since 2015 with their unique arrangements. After finishing as a semi-finalist on American Idol, Effie Passero has made a name for herself touring the globe with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Her viral music videos with the globally famous jazz collective have amassed millions of views on YouTube. This show will be at 6pm.

Charlie Halloran’s Tropicales brings a 1950s Caribbean hotel party to life with torrid horns, tropical rhythms, and infectious grooves. With a nod to New Orleans’ history as the northernmost port of the Caribbean, the Tropicales perform music from Trinidad and Venezuela, Martinique and Guadeloupe, and other destinations along the archipelago. The group released a Christmas album in December of 2019 that was released on vinyl on NuTone Recordings in 2023, plus an album recorded straight to 78 RPM acetate disc in 2017. Their next album Jump Up is slated for a vinyl release in April 2024 from the NuTone label.

Michael Dutra is a Rhode Island native. Since 2002, he’s been performing his tribute to Frank Sinatra all over the United States — from Las Vegas, to Miami to Boston — in supper clubs, dinner theatres, performing arts centers, corporate events and private parties. Michael has been hailed as one of the finest interpreters of the Sinatra sound in the world. His true passion is performing with his own Strictly Sinatra Band who appear with him touring primarily in the summer season in New England and winter in Florida.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, March 1, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.



Comments