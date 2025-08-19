The Music of Broadway’s 2024-25 Season Comes to THE BLACK BOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Black Box will bring back THE BLACK BOX SINGS… Concert Series outside under the stars this summer. THE BLACK BOX Sings… the 2024 Broadway Season on Saturday, August 23rd at 8:00pm. Outside under the stars, a cast of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites will pay tribute to the shows that graced the Broadway stage this past year. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

The audience will enjoy music from new shows like Dead Outlaw, Maybe Happy Ending, and BOOP!, to this year’s revivals of classics like Once Upon a Mattress, Sunset Boulevard, and Gypsy.

August 23rd’s concert features Maria Sylvia Norris (Beetlejuice the Musical on tour), NYC’s Ali Funkhouser, FPAC Favorites Alan Mercer, Nick Paone, Myranda Rose Silva, Hallie Wetzell, David Livingston, Jason Robert Warner, and a cast of talented students from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.