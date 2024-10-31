The LeeVees, Little Lies & More Will Come to The Cut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cut in Gloucester, MA has announced three new shows coming to the North Shore’s newest entertainment venue in December. Rock-band The LeeVees, featuring Adam Gardner of Guster and Dave Schneider of the Zambonis, bring The Leevees Hanukkah Party for All to The Cut on December 13th. The legendary Rhode Island multi-platinum rock’n’roll group John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band will perform on December 20, and Boston tribute band Little Lies will play their favorite Fleetwood Mac songs on December 21. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Friday, November 1 at 10 am.

The LeeVees were formed when Guster and The Zambonis toured together. The latter band only writes songs about ice hockey. Gardner and Schneider thought it would be fun to form another rock band, a Jewish one, that only wrote songs about Hanukkah, because there was a dearth of contemporary songs about that holiday. It first came to prominence near the end of 2005 with its debut album, Hanukkah Rocks. After realizing its initial approach was rather narrow, it continues as a band with a strong Jewish identity. The LeeVees came to NPR's Tiny Desk for a special performance of songs from the holiday album in December of 2023.

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band began their career in 1973 and achieved mainstream success in the 1980s. The hit single “On The Dark Side" held the “#1” position on the Billboard Rock charts and the MTV video charts for five consecutive weeks. The album sold over 3 million copies and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. The title track from the group's 1985 follow-up album Tough All Over became their second “#1” single on the Billboard Rock charts and the song “C-I-T-Y” reached the Billboard Top 20. John Cafferty's solo track “Hearts On Fire" was featured in Sylvester Stallone’s film Rocky IV and he received his second double Platinum soundtrack award.

Little Lies is an 8-piece tribute from Boston performing an authentic playlist of your favorite Fleetwood Mac hits. Guests can attend for a night of romance, drama, and, of course, Rumours. Featuring two female and two male vocalists, along with an ensemble of professional musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of one of the world’s most successful bands.

Other shows coming to The Cut Live include Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters on November 7, Greg Hawkes with Eddie Japan performing the music of The Cars on November 9, Christopher Paul Stelling on November 13, JP Harris on November 14, Clinton Fearon on November 15, American Authors on November 16, Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light on November 21, Amy Helm on November 22, Vapors Of Morphine on November 23, Alisan Porter on November 30 and more.

The Cut, a multi-purpose entertainment venue and restaurant at 177 Main Street in downtown Gloucester, MA is a 22,000 square-foot facility featuring a restaurant (capacity 150), a flexible concert space (500 general admission, 300 seated), and rehearsal and recording studios.

