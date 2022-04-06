The Hanover Theatre Announced Final Four Shows in 21-22 Broadway Season

Following the joy and excitement of Escape to Margaritaville, CATS and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, The Hanover Theatre will keep the celebrations going with the remaining four shows in its 21-22 Broadway season!

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP. April 7-10, the world renowned bald and blue trio are returning to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts with a new North American tour. The tour features everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventurefilled new musical, ANASTASIA, is on a journey to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts April 14-17. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer).

The National Tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical THE PROM will play at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for The Performing Arts from April 26 - May 1, with a post-show cast Q&A on the Tuesday and Wednesday evening performances. THE PROM is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

THE BAND'S VISIT, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award-winner David Yazbek, will be coming to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for The Performing Arts June 16-19. THE BAND'S VISIT tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways.