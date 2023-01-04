The Dance Complex Continues 30th Anniversary Season With Variety Of Dance & Movement Performances

The Dance Complex continues its 30th Anniversary season with a diverse schedule of performances that range from a solo dance/theatre work exploring the history of 20th-century fem/butch lesbian bars and a contemporary dance company with roots in Haitian culture to urban street dance and flamenco.

"The 30th Anniversary Season of The Dance Complex is an opportunity for us to recognize the commitment we, as an organization, have to showcase the rich variety of movement makers and performers that comprise the world of dance," said Peter DiMuro, Executive Artistic Director of The Dance Complex.

DiMuro continued, "The windows of our home in Cambridge will continue to project 30 Dialogues, a year-long video installation created with collaborator Lindsay LaPointe that focuses on the international ancestries embodied by the dancers who are part of this community." 30 Dialogues will be on display at The Dance Complex home in Central Square December 24-January 31, with new videos to be projected in the following months.

Maggie Cee's Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938 - 1969 will be presented February 10-12. In this solo work, Cee illuminates the feminine women whose stories are too often forgotten, but whose strength and determination paved the way for the gay rights movement that followed. This intimate performance imagines the queer past and passions between people who loved, fought, and created space to be themselves out of sheer necessity and determination.

Omayra Amaya Flamenco will be in residence at The Dance Complex February 18-19 with Velada Flamenca. Omayra and company offer a dynamic show that uses the lens of flamenco to present a unique vision of current times. The work features original choreography by Omayra and music by flamenco guitarist and composer Roberto Castellon.

Billy and Bobby McClain, aka Wondertwins, return to The Dance Complex February 25-26. The identical twins grew up in Boston in the 1970's, began performing at the age of 8 and by 10 were recruited to be part of Boston's first professional street dance crew, The Funk Affects.Today, the award-winning duo street dance pioneers have headlined everywhere from Jacob's Pillow "Unreal Hip Hop" & Inside/Out Dance Festival to UraGano Italy and are six-time winners of Showtime at The Apollo Theater.

DANCE NOW Boston arrives at The Dance Complex for its 9th season for two weekends of performances May 13-14 and 21-22. Produced in partnership with The Bang Group and choreographer David Parker, DANCE NOW Boston has established a creative bridge between the New York and Boston dance makers creating performance works for cabaret spaces.

March 2023 offers the pilot year of The Dance Complex's BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program. Four dance companies have been chosen for the inaugural BLOOM Residency program based on their varied genres, approaches to art-making and length of existence. This season's focuses are Street Dance, traditional African and African diasporic dance, and Disabilities Dance. The Platform-Raising branch of BLOOM aims to acknowledge and uplift specific genres/communities of dance through individualized discussion-to-action based programming, action planning, and administrative resources.

Boston Dance Theater is the first performance from the BLOOM program set to hit the stage March 11-12. Under the co-artistic direction of Jessie Jeanne Stinnett and award winning, Dutch-Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili, Boston Dance Theater (BDT) is Boston's first contemporary dance repertory company with international ties at the leadership level. With a commitment to presenting works of socio-political relevance, BDT broadens the scope of contemporary dance to Boston city by welcoming globally acclaimed choreographers.

Jean Appolon Expressions, a contemporary dance company deeply rooted in Haitian-folkloric culture, continues the BLOOM Residency with performances April 1-2. Led by Artistic Director Jean Appolon, JAE celebrates, nurtures, and empowers a global community through professional performances, teaching, fostering healing, and bringing the joy of movement to all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. JAE uses dance and dialogue to promote healthy communities, speaking to topics in social justice.

The Click, an experiment in organization, connection, and collaboration, graces the Julie Ince Thompson Theatre on May 6-7. Founded in 2021, The Click is a group of dancers whose primary medium of physical expression is through contemporary forms. Exploration and creative play are at the essence of their core, assisting in the investigation of the complex question: who am I and what am I doing here?

beheard.world closes out the BLOOM Residency performances on June 10-11. A racially diverse collective of performing artists, filmmakers, and educators, beheard.world invites audiences to engage in documentary films, live performances, and workshops that advance social justice.

In its 30th season, The Dance Complex strives to enable the creation, study, and performance of dance by sustaining artists, audiences, and community through exciting programming. The BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program is made possible by major support from Movement Arts Creation Studio (MACS).

The Dance Complex is additionally supported by Mass Cultural Council, Barr Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Boston Foundation, The Klarman Family Foundation, Cambridge Community Foundation, Cambridge Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and others.

Tickets will be available in early 2023. For further information and event updates, visit dancecomplex.org/events. The schedule is subject to change. The Dance Complex is at 536 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA.