The Cape Playhouse Announces 2020 Season With New September Addition

The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for The Arts, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Rader and Executive Producer Joe Grandy, announces the lineup for its 94th Summer Season in 2020, which includes an additional 7th production in September.

The 2020 Season will feature three plays and three musicals, including four Cape Playhouse premieres. Kicking off the season is Noel Coward's classic comedy Private Lives (June 10-20) - a show the Playhouse's own Gertrude Lawrence premiered in 1940. Following that is the contemporary comedy God of Carnage (June 24 - July 3) a Cape Playhouse Premiere. Then three musicals, An American in Paris (July 8-18) a Cape Playhouse Premiere, Always Patsy Cline (July 22 - Aug 1) a Cape Playhouse Premiere, and Grease (Aug 5-15). Closing out the six show season in The Playhouse's tradition of producing a Murder-Mystery, will be the new production Murder on the Orient Express (August 19-29) also a Playhouse Premiere.

In addition, The Cape Playhouse is thrilled to announce the special addition of a seventh show in September. By popular demand, Million Dollar Quartet will return for an encore production following its 2018 success. Tickets for the show will be sold separately and will be offered as an option to subscribers at a discounted rate.

Full Season Subscriptions and Cape Playhouse Memberships are now available. The Cape Playhouse is offering a special early bird rate on subscriptions until September 17, 2019. New subscriptions can be purchased online at www.CapePlayhouse.com and renewal subscriptions can be purchased in person at The Cape Playhouse Box Office or over the phone at 508-385-3911.

The Cape Playhouse is also proud to announce an expansion of its youth outreach with Student Memberships. Members of all ages and levels enjoy a variety of special privileges and are the first to learn of special events and benefits throughout the season. Now available for theatre lovers as young as 13, a wide range of Playhouse Memberships can be secured by patrons for individual use, or as gifts.

The Playhouse will also host an Open House on Saturday, August 31st for all to discover the historic 22-acre campus and to purchase Subscriptions and Memberships on-site.

Location: Cape Playhouse and Box Office, 820 Route 6A | Cape Cod | Dennis MA 02638

Box Office Hours: Mon-Sat Noon-5pm, and during performances of Deathtrap, playing now through Aug 31.

2020 Production Schedule: June 10 - September 12, 2020

Evenings: Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8:00 pm. | Mondays & Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Matinees: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2 pm. | Saturday at 4:00 pm.





