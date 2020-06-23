Talk, Lullaby And Music Content Debuts On [insert:opera] Digital Platform; NORMA Airs Sunday

Boston Lyric Opera's nascent digital platform, called [insert:opera], picks up steam this month with online-only selections of fresh content, including new entries in its podcast series AT IT'S (s)CORE, new relaxing performances in its video music series "Bedtime Lullabies Online," and the final entry in its "Directors' Cut" video series on Bellini's opera NORMA. Also, BLO's widely acclaimed and globally streamed recording of its shuttered March 2020 production of NORMA makes its broadcast debut this week.

NEW CONTENT ON BLO'S [insert:opera] DIGITAL PLATFORM Boston Lyric Opera digital platform [insert:opera] focuses on newly generated content and artistic projects. Its name nods to the short-hand for digital coding and the idea that opera can, and should, be part of everyone's life. New content is added weekly at blo.org/insertopera/.

• AT ITS (s)CORE PODCAST - Simon Dyer and Vincent Turregano - premieres Thu., June 25 British-born bass-baritone Simon Dyer and Louisiana-born and Germany- based baritone Vincent Turregano take the reins for the third segment of Boston Lyric Opera's engaging audio podcast. The pair recounts their time as Emerging Artists at BLO, their roles in the company's 2019 production of love story opera FELLOW TRAVELERS, their lives as gay opera artists, and the importance of representation onstage. AT ITS (s)CORE is a bi-weekly series centered around a single piece of music that sparks conversations between artists about their shared experiences making opera, and living music-filled lives.

This episode of AT ITS (s)CORE premieres June 25 on BLO.org/insertopera/ and is available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Stitcher, and Spotify. Previous AT ITS (s)CORE episodes include BLO Music Director David Angus, Zimbabwe-born American conductor Vimbayi Kaziboni, and violinist and concert master Annie Rabbat.

• BEDTIME LULLABIES ONLINE- Elizabeth Tinder "Suliko" premieres tonight, June 23 at 8 pm Boston mezzo-soprano and BLO Chorus Member Elizabeth Kinder sings the traditional Georgian folk song, "Suliko." Bedtime Lullabies showcases onstage singers, musicians and behind-the-scenes artists performing relaxing songs appropriate for family bedtime rituals. Kinder episode of Bedtime Lullabies Online debuts tonight, June 23 at 8 pm at www.blo.org/insertopera/.

Previous episodes, with harpist Anna Ellsworth playing Irish lullaby "Eleanor Plunkett," chorus member Venessa Schukis singing the traditional "All the Pretty Little Horses," tenor Omar Najmi and pianist Brendan Shapiro performing "Nana" by Spanish composer Manuel De Falla; and BLO orchestra member Jodi Hagen (and her father, guitarist Roy Hagen) playing Debussy's "Beau Soir" are archived on BLO's YouTube playlist.

• "NORMA DIRECTORS' CUT" - Finale episode premieres Mon., June 29 BLO's three-part series exploring the stage, movement and music directors' approaches to Boston Lyric Opera's production of NORMA ends June 29, as the trio talks about composer Vincenzo Bellini's rousing "Guerra Guerra" scene, in which Norma (played by Elena Stikhina) rallies her Druid soldiers for war with the invading Romans. Music Director/Conductor David Angus; Stage Director Stephanie Havey; and Movement Director Shura Baryshnikov watch a video of the scene together and talk about the rehearsal process, and the behind-the-scenes challenges of staging Bellini's Bel Canto masterpiece. This is the only video footage publicly available of the much-anticipated production that featured rising soprano Stikhina's title role debut but was shuttered before opening night, due to coronavirus concerns.

This finale of NORMA Directors' Cut premieres Monday June 29 on www.blo.org/insertopera/. Previous episodes featuring discussions about scenes with "Casta diva" "Mira, o Norma" and other well-known musical selections are archived at www.blo.org/normadirectorscut.

NORMA TO BE BROADCAST JUNE 28 A recording of Boston Lyric Opera's spring 2020 performance of Bellini's NORMA, made during the final dress rehearsal on March 11 - one day before the production was shuttered, and its opening night cancelled -- will air on 99.5 WCRB Classical Radio Boston's "In Concert" series this Sunday, June 28 at 7 pm EST. The recording was made under the direction of WCRB Manager Anthony Rudel and recorded by the station's Grammy Award-winning Lead Sound Engineer Antonio Oliart Ros, who had just two-and-a-half hours to mic the production before the dress rehearsal began.

For this performance, which marks BLO's debut on "In Concert," the BLO Orchestra and Chorus are conducted by Music Director David Angus. NORMA's high-profile cast includes: internationally acclaimed soprano Elena Stikhina in her title-role debut; tenor Jonathan Burton as Pollione; bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Oroveso; mezzo-soprano Sandra Piques Eddy as Adalgisa; BLO Emerging Artist Robyn Marie Lamp as Clotilde; and Emerging Artist alumnus Omar Najmi as Flavio.

BLO is hosting materials at its NORMA website to enhance the listening experience, including behind-the- scenes videos, photos from the final dress rehearsal, the official program, education materials to help new listeners learn about the opera - even a NORMA cookbook featuring opera-inspired recipes from the cast, creative team and staff.

