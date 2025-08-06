THE TAMING OF THE SHREW to be Presented at Shakespeare & Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company will delve into the themes of identity, gender roles, and the clash of wills with The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Nicole Ricciardi, August 14 through 24 at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

Ricciardi said that, on the surface, The Taming of the Shrew may appear to be a traditional farce.

"Instead, I would argue that this play is actually quite radical, undermining the very stereotypes and cultural norms it seems to reinforce," she said. "It is no simple comedy. But undoubtedly, it's one of the best."

Bobbin Ramsey, assistant director and Shakespeare & Company's 2025 Women of Will Directing Fellow, added that The Taming of the Shrew is not known for being the most feminist of Shakespeare's plays.

"Yet, it speaks to what it means to be a woman in our current climate, where traditional gender roles are being touted and encouraged and enforced," she said. "A lot in the play can be uplifted as a counter to the idea that this is right and true."