Swedish Phenomenon Symbio Will Debut Their Electro-Folk Music at Club Passim

Regarded as one of the most prominent bands from the Nordic Folk and World music scene, Swedish duo Symbio will showcase their signature Electro-Folk sound at their debut at Club Passim on October 14. Tickets are on sale now.

With a magical interplay of hurdy-gurdy & accordion, Symbio fuses virtuosic Nordic folk with pulsing electronic rhythms. The group will release their new single “Starlit Skies" on September 26th. The single will be a part of their upcoming (fourth) album, set to be released next year, when they celebrate 15 years as a band.

Duo Johannes Geworkian Hellman (hurdy-gurdy, electronics) and LarsEmil Öjeberget (accordion, beats, electronics) met during a jam-session in 2011. When playing together for the first time – they both felt that there was a special energy and musical connection between them. Right there, after their very first meeting – they decided to form Symbio. Since then, their journey as a duo continues to take them to new places, musically and geographically.

WIth 14 years on the road together, Symbio has toured extensively in more than 20 countries. Their latest album Endeavour is a cinematic journey where soulful melodies, dreamy soundscapes and hypnotic beats depict life-affirming themes. The album was awarded ”Best Album of the Year” at the Swedish Folk & World Music Awards 2023. In 2023 the duo was chosen to perform as the Official Showcase Artist Selection at WOMEX- World music Expo.

Symbio is set to perform at Club Passim on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at www.passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.