Spire Center For Performing Arts Reveals New Shows For Their Sunday Serenades Series

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed four new shows for their Sunday Serenades Series. International Jazz musician Greg Abate will perform with his quartet on September 7, female genre-bending group Take3 will play on September 14, pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony will perform on October 5, and Boston-based singer Donna Byrne will play with her quartet on October 12. All shows take place at 2:00 p.m.

The Sunday Serenades is a new series at the Spire Center celebrating the rich sounds of jazz, swing, big band, classical crossover, and Broadway favorites. The series kicks off Sunday afternoon on May 25th with Cassandre McKinley.

The Greg Abate Quartet is made up of Chris Taylor on piano, Todd Baker on Bass 7, and Gary Johnson on Drums. Greg Abate, New England saxophonist, flutist and composer is enjoying an extraordinarily diversified international career that includes playing lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra in the 70's and tenor sax for the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra. He has recorded and performed with some jazz greats, including Phil Woods, Kenny Barron, Claudio Roditi, Red Rodney, Ben Riley, George Mraz, Rufus Reid, Claudio Roditi, James Williams, Barry Harris, Richie Cole, and many more.

Seamlessly merging hits from rock and oldies to Americana and country, the genre smashing, vocal/instrumental trio, TAKE3, lives at the intersection where art and pop culture collide. Their unmistakable style and infectious joy in music making brings them to over 60 stops in the U.S. during the 24/25 season. TAKE3 was created by violinist/vocalist, Lindsay Deutsch, Yanni's featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the 7 continents. Ms.Deutsch can be heard throughout Netflix's popular show, The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam.

Winner of the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, pianist/composer Laszlo Gardony has performed in 27 countries and released 14 albums on the Sunnyside, Antilles and Avenue labels. He is a professor of piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston and on the faculty at Harvard University's “Jazz Combo Initiative” program. Laszlo is a voting member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs. Gardony's concerts are one-of-a-kind performances drawing from deep feeling, prodigious technique, and a playful curiosity that thrives on interpreting each unique moment.

Donna Byrne started singing at age two with her mother and father around the kitchen table. Upon moving to Cape Cod in the 1970s, she began a singing career that continues to this day. Her appearances have included: The Blue Note, Tavern on the Green in New York, The Jazz Bakery in Los Angeles, and Pizza On the Park in London. Her musical associates are among the best and include pianists Dave McKenna, Tom Ranier, and Tim Ray, guitarists Gray Sargent and Bucky Pizzarelli, drummers Harold Jones and Alan Dawson, saxophonists Frank Wess and Scott Hamilton and brass players Herb Pomeroy and Ruby Braff, as well as accolades from Tony Bennett, Margaret Whiting, and Barbara Lea just to name a few.

Other shows included in the Sunday Serenades Series include A Swingin' Affair on June 22, Echoes of Fusion on June 29, BRANDEN & JAMES on July 27, Charlie & The Tropicales on August 10, and Michael Dutra & The Strictly Sinatra Band on October 26.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, April 26, at 6:00 a.m. at The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

