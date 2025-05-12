Shakespeare & Company to Host Second-Annual Free Community Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company will hold its second-annual Community Day, a free, family-friendly celebration on Saturday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox.

Held over Memorial Day Weekend, Community Day invites guests of all ages to enjoy performances, interactive activities, film screenings, food trucks, and the opportunity to learn about more than two dozen nonprofit and community organizations that serve the Berkshires and beyond.

This year's Community Day will feature a full schedule of events, including:

A Shakespeare Training workshop and an air broadsword demonstration

Live trivia, acoustic performances, photo opportunities, scavenger hunts, and more

Live music by The Eagles Band at 11 a.m. at the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre

Campus tours led by General Manager Steve Ball and his canine companion, Willie

An excerpt screening of King Lear starring Christopher Lloyd, followed by a Q&A

Drag Story Hour and crafts hosted by the Berkshires Chapter of Drag Story Hour

“We're thrilled to welcome the community back to our campus for this joyful celebration,” said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. “Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to Shakespeare & Company, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.”

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!