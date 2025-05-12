Shakespeare & Company to Host Second-Annual Free Community Day

The event will take place on May 24.
Shakespeare & Company will hold its second-annual Community Day, a free, family-friendly celebration on Saturday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox.
Held over Memorial Day Weekend, Community Day invites guests of all ages to enjoy performances, interactive activities, film screenings, food trucks, and the opportunity to learn about more than two dozen nonprofit and community organizations that serve the Berkshires and beyond.
This year's Community Day will feature a full schedule of events, including:
A Shakespeare Training workshop and an air broadsword demonstration
Live trivia, acoustic performances, photo opportunities, scavenger hunts, and more
Live music by The Eagles Band at 11 a.m. at the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre
Campus tours led by General Manager Steve Ball and his canine companion, Willie
An excerpt screening of King Lear starring Christopher Lloyd, followed by a Q&A
Drag Story Hour and crafts hosted by the Berkshires Chapter of Drag Story Hour
“We're thrilled to welcome the community back to our campus for this joyful celebration,” said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. “Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to Shakespeare & Company, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.”
