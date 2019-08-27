Shakespeare & Company Presents TIME STANDS STILL

Shakespeare & Company presents Donald Margulies' Tony Award Nominee, Time Stands Still. This production will be directed by Nicole Ricciardi, who helmed last seasons critically-acclaimed production of Creditors by August Strindberg, and the 2017 sell-out 4000 Miles. Time Stands Still marks the second time the Company produces a play by Margulies, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. This compelling drama runs from September 13 to October 13 in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.



"Donald Marguiles' Time Stands Still tells the story of Sarah Goodwin, a famed war photographer," explains Director, Nicole Ricciardi. "In Sarah's work, she has mastered the ability to stop time, to freeze horrific scenes within a frame. And, in doing so, she has exacted some control over the chaotic events around her and made an impact on the world. Until she is injured and sent home. Back in NYC, in her 'normal' life with her partner James, Sarah attempts to master a similar control. As she heals, she tries to foster a need to stay comfortably in place. But the pain and drama of forging an everyday life can bring their own struggle, their own war. Particularly, when an internal drive and the wider world are calling."



This production of Time Stands Still will feature returning Shakespeare & Company actors, Caroline Calkins (Mandy Bloom), Tamara Hickey (Sarah Goodman), David Joseph (James Dodd), and Mark Zeisler (Richard Ehrlich). The production team is made up of Nicole Ricciardi (Director), Miriam Hyfler (Stage Manager), Kathleen Soltan (Assistant Stage Manager), John McDermott (Set Designer), James W. Bilnoski (Lighting Designer), Charlotte Palmer-Lane (Costume Designer), Amy Altadonna (Sound Designer), Grace Eldred (Costume Design Assistant), and Cal Murphy (makeup and Wardrobe).



"Time Stands Still is a moving and powerful love story that explores the choices we make in life, and the choices that life makes for us. It considers the need to listen to your gut, to your true calling, whatever the cost, and to bravely follow a path, however unconventional," continues Ricciardi.



Tickets for Time Stands Still range from $20 - $65 and are available online at shakespeare.org, or by calling Shakespeare & Company's box office at (413) 637-3353. There is a 40% discount for Berkshire Residents and a 25% discount for active military members. For information on other discounts, visit shakespeare.org. The show runs from September 13 to October 13. The Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre is indoors, air-conditioned, and wheelchair accessible. Shakespeare & Company is located at 70 Kemble St. in Lenox, Massachusetts.



"We're honored to be able to present this particular work of Donald Margulies this year," said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. "This writer's language, his nuanced views on relationships, and his perspective on staying true to one's work resonates strongly for us. More than ever we're reminded how critical, and how dangerous, it is for journalists to get truth from around the world out to the rest of the world."



The Company's 2019 Summer Season continues with current productions of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, a special workshop production of Coriolanus, Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks, and a one-night-only reading of Julius Caesar.

Photo by Zachary De Silva





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You