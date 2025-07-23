Shakespeare & Company Launches New Beer Garden During ROMEO AND JULIET Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare & Company has debuted a brand-new beer garden on its Lenox campus, now open during the run of Romeo and Juliet, playing through August 10 at the Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre. Located under the Roman Garden Theatre Tent, the garden will be open Friday through Monday evenings, with special Monday night events hosted by Company artists.

The beer garden features a hand-crafted bar designed and built by Company Artist Marcus Kearns, and offers four local brews from Antimony Brewing: Coastal Fusion IPA, Coldhead Oatmeal Stout, No Rules Hibiscus Plum Sour Ale, and Catalyst Blonde Ale.

“Shakespeare & Company holds a special place in our hearts,” said Rob Trask, founder of Antimony Brewing. “We’re very excited to be partnering with them on their inaugural beer garden as we share our vision of bringing joy to the community.”

Artistic Director Allyn Burrows added, “Rob Trask has been a long-time friend of the Company, and we've been looking for some form of collaboration for a while. Serving his fine craft brews on our property helps to celebrate that friendship.”

Upcoming Monday Events:

July 28: Open Mic Night hosted by Greg Boover

August 4: Comedy Night with “ranney” from The Piano Lesson

August 11: Play Reading Night hosted by Erika Johnson

The garden opens at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, closing at Romeo and Juliet's intermission, and at 6 p.m. on Mondays, with events beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the Shakespeare & Company Box Office at 413.637.3353 or email news@shakespeare.org.