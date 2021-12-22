Shakespeare & Company 2022 Season FLEXpasses On Sale Now At Early-bird Prices

As 2021 comes to a close, Shakespeare & Company has released the first three titles of its 2022 season, and with it the opportunity to purchase FLEXpass ticket packages at reduced prices.

Both three- and five-show packages, good for one ticket to any three or five shows, are being offered at a discount from now until February, 2022. FLEXpasses offer up to 40% off regular ticket prices; early show and seat selection, and further savings through one-time service fees and no exchange fees.

Two Shakespeare titles - Much Ado About Nothing, to be performed at The New Spruce Theatre, Shakespeare & Company's 500-seat amphitheater constructed in the summer of 2021 - and Measure for Measure, slated for the Tina Packer Playhouse have been announced, as has one modern title: An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare.

The remainder of the 45th Season will be announced in January, including a festival of weekend offerings in July and the re-opening of the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre following closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, featuring three contemporary productions.

Early-bird pricing is $140 for a three-show FLEXpass and $250 for a five-show pass, and purchases may be made at shakespeare.org or by calling the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

The Shakespeare & Company Box Office will be closed for holiday break December 24 - January 3. Beginning January 4, the Box Office will be open by-phone-only Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and in-person on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Miller Building on the Lenox, Mass. campus.