Sasha Velour Brings THE BIG REVEAL to Provincetown

On Sunday, July 6th the multi-hyphenate drag superstar Sasha Velour will return to Town Hall with her smash hit live show The Big Reveal.

Sasha Velour is a critically acclaimed drag queen, author and artist. Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, co-host of HBO’s We’re Here, Sasha is one of the foremost experts on drag, known for impeccable style, thought-provoking multimedia, and radical gender-fluid approach to performance. The one-time graphic artist has carved-out (with a spiked heel’s jagged edge) a unique position - as KQED in Berkeley, CA recently noted: “an advocate for drag as both an art form and a life source.” She created a comic book titled Three Dollar Riot about the Stonewall Uprising of 1969… has had her artwork featured on the cover of The New Yorker magazine; She hosts the monthly Brooklyn drag review Nightgowns and authored the acclaimed book The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag. A prominent LGBTQ+ rights activist, Sasha Velour’s advocacy focuses particularly on the history and visibility of drag and queer culture. She discussed these and other subjects in an interview with pop star Dua Lipa for the BBC.

Directed, written, and produced by Velour, the new 90-minute show The Big Reveal is her most over-the-top, side-splitting, emotional, and intricate theatrical production--and still her most intimate show yet. Ben Brantley, former New York Times theater critic, raved that "In ['The Big Reveal Live Show],' Sasha Velour defines, demonstrates and defends camp, putting both Christopher Isherwood and Susan Sontag in their places, while wearing the headiest of headdresses." Sasha Velour stars in The Big Reveal, July 6th at 8:30 PM for one show only, at Provincetown Town Hall.

