SHREK THE MUSICAL & More Set for Emerson Colonial Theatre Fall 2024 Line-Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Emerson Colonial Theatre has revealed it's fall season. Special evenings with New York Times bestselling authors Amor Towles, Yotam Ottolenghi, and Louise Penny.

Two musicals that are perfect for the whole family: Shrek The Musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film and the world premiere of Pinocchio: The Musical.

Acclaimed comedian Hannah Gadsby’s brand-new show, Woof!

A special engagement of Verdi’s thrilling opera, Aida, presented by Boston Lyric Opera.

The return of the Grand Kyiv Ballet – featuring the most prestigious Ballet dancers from Ukraine – performing holiday favorites The Nutcracker and The Snow Queen.

The Life and Music of George Michael and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, both back by popular demand.



Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. Starting September 10, the box office at 106 Boylston Street will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

2024 Fall Line-Up Includes:

SHREK THE MUSICAL

September 13 – 15

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….”

And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film. Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book and lyrics) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful Shrek that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production brings the show back to its roots – emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

*** ASL-Interpreted and audio-described performances available. ***

Thursday, September 19 at 7pm and 10pm

Hannah Gadsby has a lot to worry about. Then again, so do we all. In a world full of genuine worries, which anxiety gets to sit in the front seat? Nearly six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah is learning how to process the world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective and they’re ready to talk about it. From the irrelevant to the existential, Hannah took their worries on the road and the destination is Woof!

** The 7pm show is currently sold out; an extra show has been added at 10pm by popular demand. **

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael

Friday, September 20 at 8pm | Back by popular demand!

The Life and Music of George Michael is a concert-style show that chronicles George Michael's incredible career, spanning four decades of music with over 115 million albums sold. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael while telling his story — from the early hits from Wham! through to his illustrious solo music. As one of the biggest international stars of our time, the show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT

Saturday, September 21 at 2pm & 7pm

Building on the success of the sold-out global shows of the first Oscar®-winning Spider-Man animated Spider-Verse film, comes the highly anticipated sequel: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, set to captivate audiences in concert venues worldwide. These films have garnered immense popularity, largely due to their groundbreaking soundtracks praised for their innovative fusion of orchestral and electronic elements alongside scratch DJ techniques.

The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live. This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.

AN EVENING WITH AMOR TOWLES

Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm

Born and raised in the Boston area, Amor Towles is the author of New York Times bestsellers Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Lincoln Highway. The three novels have collectively sold more than five million copies and have been translated into more than thirty-five languages.

Amor fans are in for a treat as he shares some of his shorter fiction from his newest book Table for Two: six stories based in New York City around the year 2000 and a novella set in Golden Age Hollywood. Written with his signature wit, humor, and sophistication, Table for Two is another glittering addition to Towles's canon of stylish and transporting fiction.

** A book signing with Amor Towles will take place following the on-stage conversation. Harvard Book Store will be on site with various Amor Towles titles available for purchase. **

AN EVENING WITH YOTAM OTTOLENGHI

Hosted by James Beard Award-winning author Andy Baraghani

Tuesday, October 8 at 8pm

Spend a delicious evening with Yotam Ottolenghi as he talks about his new book, COMFORT, in this fun and participatory event. Live on stage, Yotam will take the audience through COMFORT, (from eggs, to noodles, to roast chicken, to a wide array of cultural and culinary themes) in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Andy Baraghani, and will then invite the audience to participate as he prepares one of his dishes. Just as food brings people together, this event combines the culinary innovation of Ottolenghi with suggestions and questions from the audience to create a one-off live experience. Yotam will undoubtedly share some childhood stories, his passion for layered dishes with bold flavors and colorful ingredients, and his influences from across the world.

** Harvard Book Store will be on site with various titles from both Yotam Ottolenghi, including signed copies of COMFORT, and Andy Baraghani available for purchase. **

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT

Saturday, October 12 at 3pm & 8pm

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert offers a captivating experience, blending a live orchestral performance of the iconic series soundtrack with an immersive two-hour recap of the animated show’s three seasons on a full-size cinema screen. The projection preserves the original dialogue and sound effects, allowing the orchestra to seamlessly synchronize with the show scenes. The result? A truly grandiose and immersive concert experience, that breathes new life into the beloved series.

** This event is currently sold out; limited tickets may be released closer to the

performance date. **

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour with Nell Campbell

Friday, October 25 at 8pm | Back by popular demand!

Join the original 'Columbia' – Nell Campbell - for a screening of the original unedited movie complete with a live shadow cast and audience participation! This one-of-a-kind evening includes a costume contest, and more! Plus, a limited number of V.I.P. meet & greet tickets are available that include the opportunity to meet Nell Campbell herself, have a personal photo opportunity, and get her autograph.

LOUISE PENNY PRESENTS THE GREY WOLF

Friday, November 1 at 7pm

Harvard Book Store presents #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Louise Penny, known for her smash-hit Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels, for a discussion of the 19th mystery in the Armand Gamache series, The Grey Wolf.

In addition to the bestselling series of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels, Louise Penny is also the coauthor – with Hillary Rodham Clinton – of the #1 New York Times bestselling thriller State of Terror. She has won numerous awards, including a CWA Dagger and the Agatha Award (nine times), and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Novel. In 2017, she received the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture. Louise lives in a small village south of Montréal.

*** All tickets include a copy of The Grey Wolf. ***

Presented by Harvard Book Store

AIDA

Sunday, November 10 at 3pm

A special engagement of Verdi’s thrilling masterpiece. In the lands of ancient Egypt, commander Radamès must choose between his love for the Ethiopian princess Aida and his loyalty to his sovereign king. In this specially staged concert, Aida will captivate audiences with its heartrending arias, dramatic duets, and some of the most thrilling choral works ever to be performed.

BLO Music Director David Angus takes the helm of this production that features Michelle Johnson as Aida, Diego Torre as Radamès, Alice Chung as Amneris, Morris Robinson as Ramfis, and Brian Major as Amonasro. The Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus perform Verdi’s thrilling score and join with Boston’s choral community, including the Back Bay Chorale, for the monumental Act Two Triumphal March.

Presented by Boston Lyric Opera

PINOCCHIO: THE MUSICAL

November 14 – 17

Step into the whimsical world of Pinocchio: The Musical as it makes its grand entrance onto Boston's iconic Emerson Colonial Theatre stage. This reimagined classic is a hit for all, from kids taking their first theater plunge to grown-ups young at heart. Get ready to be whisked away into an enchanting world, where Pinocchio and his timeless friends meet vibrant new characters, weaving a story of thrills and laughter.

With breathtaking special effects and dreamlike set design, this show is a feast for the senses. Featuring a stellar cast that includes both renowned adult singers and actors alongside emerging young stars, this spin on Carlo Collodi's classic Italian tale promises giggles and gasps, daring escapades, and heartfelt moments. Join the adventure and revel in the magic, where every scene is a celebration of Pinocchio's enduring spirit.

Presented by Commonwealth Lyric Theater

THE NUTCRACKER

Friday, November 29 at 7pm

Join the Grand Kyiv Ballet on an unforgettable journey into a world of dreams, magic and triumph over evil. The Grand Kyiv Ballet, including the most prestigious Ballet dancers from Ukraine, invites you to a heartwarming experience that has thrilled audiences on the world's stages for years.



In this enchanting tale, a young girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Together, they embark on a fantastical journey to a magical kingdom filled with dancing sugar plum fairies, toy soldiers, and other whimsical characters. Through their adventures, she learns that love, imagination, and kindness can overcome adversity and create wonder in our lives.

Presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet

THE SNOW QUEEN

Saturday, November 30 at 7pm

Grand Kyiv Ballet will also perform their latest holiday ballet, The Snow Queen, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale that inspired Disney’s Frozen. Set to the melodies of composers such as Edvard Grieg, Jules Massenet, Mozart, and Vivaldi, this heartwarming tale will bring an evening of unforgettable joy for all ages.

Kai and Gerda find themselves in their garden surrounded by fragrant roses when a splinter from a witch’s mirror get into Kai’s eye, transforming his once warm heart into one cold and hardened. One winter day, a snowstorm whisks Kai away, and he disappears, taken by the Snow Queen to her icy realm. Gerda goes in search of Kai facing many challenges along the way, including robbers, forest fairies, a funny Snowman, and fabulous trolls, but love helps her get through them and free Kai from the spell of the Snow Queen.

Presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet

THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT

Sunday, December 1 at 7pm

Following sell-out tours of Europe and the USA, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight returns with an epic, new 90-minute concert, breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock & Metal. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion.

Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal, with music from Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, System of A Down, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, AC/DC, and more!

** The Rock Orchestra and its events are not affiliated with the artists and composers listed. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. **

Comments