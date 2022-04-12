SAINTS, SINNERS, AND SERIAL KILLERS Podcast Announced Live At Wilbur Theatre, April 20

The New York Times, USA Today & Wall Street Journal bestselling authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge bring their hit True Crime podcast Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers to Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

The Live Show of Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers is an immersive multi-sensory storytelling experience starring Sherman & Wedge and featuring an ensemble cast who will perform explosive scenes from their bestselling true crime thrillers including Search for the (Boston) Strangler, Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss, Bad Blood: Freedom & Death in the White Mountains, and James Patterson's The Last Days of John Lennon.

"The Boston theater scene has never experienced a show as intense as this one," says creators Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. "We're bringing Whitey Bulger, Albert DeSalvo, and even the great John Lennon to the stage. We're taking the audience on a thrill ride through our deep investigations into some of the most notorious crimes in American history."

The Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers Live cast will feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), David Pridemore (The Finest Hours & The Tender Bar), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Mike Southworth (Same Kind of Different as Me), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up, Knives Out, I Care A Lot, Bleed for This), Alecia Batson (Moonrise Kingdom), Leah Procito (Spencer Confidential), Michael Maggiani (The Folklorist), Jon M. Merz (The Cars that Made Us), Kevin Lasit (Nash Bridges), Arthur Hiou (Vault), Donny St. John (Patriots Day), Jay Street (The Finest Hours), Lin Hult (Free Guy), Keith Rosary (Wings), Patrick Languzzi (The Families Feud), Paul Kandarian (The Food that Built America), Russ Gannon (Dexter: New Blood), Mihaela Kolich (36 Saints), Christine Mone, Cals Finglas, Steve Lattimer, Dan Williamson, John Lucas, and Frank Capolino. The live performance will be directed by Ian Barrett (Godsmack's, Come Together) and co-produced by Kris Meyer (The Do-Over, SuperTroopers 2 and the Emmy Nominated Luis Tiant documentary, The Lost Son of Havana), Mark Carey (MuddHouse Media), and Mike Gioscia (MuddHouse Media).

"This is a totally unique show. Get a glimpse into our fascination of the unthinkable as Sherman & Wedge share their intimate and authentic journey into life's macabre underworld!," says producer Kris Meyer, CEO of MuddHouse Media.

Additional crew includes Annie Powell (MuddHouse Media), and Nicholas Franco (Fort Point Media).

Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers LIVE is a joint production between Fort Point Media, MuddHouse Media, and Media Boss.

Tickets range from $30 and $52 for a VIP meet 'n greet with Sherman and Wedge and are available at https://thewilbur.com/artist/saints-sinners-serial-killers/.