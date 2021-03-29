Robert J. Eagle Announces Retirement From Reagle Music Theatre After 52 Years

Robert J. Eagle of Waltham, Mass., founder and producing artistic director of Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, has announced he will retire on June 30, 2021. After 52 years of delivering "Broadway at Your Doorstep" to hundreds of thousands of regional musical theater lovers, the renowned educator, director, and mentor is closing the curtain on an illustrious career. A search for new executive leadership will be underway soon.

"Everything - and everyone - has a season," Robert J. Eagle muses about his retirement. "In my case, I recognize that it is now my time to take this major bow. It's been an exhilarating 52 years, which I would not trade for anything. But I know that Reagle will not only survive, but thrive, for years to come."

A former teacher and K-12 Program Director of English and Drama for the Waltham Public Schools, Eagle launched the then Reagle Players in 1969 as a summer theater activity for high school and college students. Once Eagle retired from his "first act" in education and took on his role as producing artistic director full-time, Reagle Music Theatre evolved into a 501c3 non-profit, professional, award-winning theater company known for producing full-scale musical theater revivals often using original Broadway sets, costumes, orchestrations, and choreography. Eagle has also been able to entice well-known Broadway stars like Shirley Jones (Oklahoma!), Bob Fitch (Annie), Sarah Pfisterer (The Music Man), Rachel York (Hello, Dolly!), and Anita Gillette (Bye Bye Birdie) to take on leading roles that would inspire and enhance the talents of local up and coming artists cast alongside them.

Two major trademarks of Reagle Music Theatre productions have always been the large singing and dancing choruses and full, live orchestras. Countless young, triple threat performers from past Reagle Music Theatre productions have gone on to achieve success as artists and theater professionals.

According to Board President Susan Carity Conkey, Reagle Music Theatre will confer emeritus status on Eagle and consult with him regularly as the company moves forward. Eagle has already been invited to direct the 2021 ChristmasTime show, a perennial favorite among Reagle audiences.

"It would take a book to recount everything Bob Eagle has created, sustained, and developed over the past 52 years in Waltham," Conkey says. "Through good times and bum times, as the song goes, Bob has always found a way. His vision and never-say-die attitude have been the driving force behind the success of the organization.

"We understand that this year of lockdown and transition may have set the stage for Bob to retire before our next season begins," Conkey concludes. "In that respect, it seems like a natural progression for him to pass the torch as we determine what Reagle Music Theatre will look like once we return to live, in-person performances. But Bob's legacy will lead the way in shaping our future. We are so grateful for all he has done for the school, the city, the artists, and the audiences. He is an institution and a force in the arts."

As Bob Fitch once said, paraphrasing Shakespeare in honoring Eagle at his 75th birthday party, "Art is a mirror of who we are, and Bob Eagle is its best reflection."

Once Eagle's retirement becomes official on June 30, Reagle Music Theatre will plan a number of events celebrating his career with the community. This months-long series of events will culminate in a grand party to be held near the end of the year.

As more information about the upcoming season, events, and leadership searches are available, announcements will be posted on the Reagle Music Theatre website and social media pages.