Robert Gould to Present LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY
The show is set in 2011 in Fire Island NY when Marriage Equality becomes law in New York.
Robert Gould wrote a new 2-Act Musical called Little House on the Ferry with 8+ actors, a Drag Queen, dance numbers and costumes, that no theater company could afford to stage it in the wake of the pandemic. So, Gould offered a $20,000 stipend in advanced fees to fund production and Voila...It will be staged in Boca Raton, Florida (May), Boston (June) and at the Ritz Theater in Scranton, PA (October) this year alone.
Musical Synopsis: Set in 2011 in Fire Island NY when Marriage Equality becomes law in New York. Randall, turns 30 and is caught in a love triangle with Timothy, Randall's lover of 4 years, reluctant to marry vs. 'love at first sight' Jake, a political activist from Kansas. Randall copes with help from friend Antonio & 'House Mom' Donnie. (More on the musical see www.littlehouseontheferry.com)
Performance Details:
· 2 Act Musical Comedy
· Run Time - 2 Hours with Intermission
· 8 Actors - 3 Women as Greek Chorus - 5 Men + Drag Queen
· Subject of 2021 Theality.TV with Host Michael Musto 8 Episode TV Reality Show about the making of an Off Broadway Musical
More Theater Info
· Black Box Theater manages and operates both the Boca Raton & Lake Park Locations bocablackbox.com
· Stageworks will be staging the Show at Club Café 209 Columbus Ave. Boston, MA clubcafe.com
· Ritz Theater Info 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton, PA Ritzpac.com
2022 Dates City Theater/Links Contact
May 12 @ 7:30pm Lake Park, FL Lake Park Black Box/Kelsey Val Delcoro
May 13 @ 7:30pm lakeparkblackbox.com bocablackboxval@gmail.com
May 14 @ 6pm
May 19 @ 7:30pm Boca Raton, FL Boca Black Box Val Delcoro
May 20 @ 7:30pm bocablackbox.com bocablackboxval@gmail.com
May 21 @ 1pm
June 23-26 Boston, MA Club Café Michael Hoffman
Time TBA Stageworks Arts Group hoffmann.michealjoseph@gmail.com
Sept 30-Oct 3 Scranton, PA Ritz Theater Michael Melcher
Time TBA ritzpac.com mmelcher@live.com