Review: CAMELOT at Barrington Stage Company

I confess, it was difficult to leave the house on a truly glorious summer Sunday to attend the opening of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot. That said, I had been anticipating this production since it was announced as the first musical of the 2025 season and I believe that it does not disappoint.

Wulf Clark as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt as Guenevere

Photo: Daniel Rader

Directed by BSC’s Artistic Director, Alan Paul, this production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks of the Washington Post, hailed that production “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Having learned that this production would be the remounting of a piece from Paul’s past, I was a bit skeptical, however, the piece proved to be rather appropriate programming given the obvious parallels and relevance to the current political scene. In fact, it was planned that way, along with BSC’s first two productions this season, EISENHOWER, and N/A. BSC will host a free to attend Democracy Roundtable at 10:30 am Sunday July 13th. The moderated panel features Alan Paul, State Senator Paul Mark, and State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier. The last surname may serve to remind of JFK’s term in the White House with Jackie at his side, and the popular comparisons of the time in values and intrinsically tied leadership style to that of King Arthur and his round table. In 1963 Mrs. Kennedy revealed to Life Magazine that the couple often listened to the CAMELOT cast recording and even quote3d the late President’s favorite lyric, “Don’t let it be forgot that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Camelot”.

Emmett O’Hanlon as Lancelot

Photo: Daniel Rader

CAMELOT stars Ken Wulf Clark as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/King Pellinore. The cast also features Kate Bailey, Marquise Hitchcock, Jaiden Jones, Helen Krushinski, Noah Ruebeck, Michel Vasquez, Natalie Welch, and Zach Williams. Swings are Elijah V. Ramos and Maya Santiago. The cast overall is sublime. Ken Wulf Clark portrays Arthur with a glint in his eye and a youthfulness of spirit. Ms. Ewoldt’s vocals are nothing short of blissful. They are equaled by those of Mr. O’Hanlon whose lyric baritone could likely cause butter to melt. Nearly every member of the highly skilled group adds to the physical beauty of the production. Dakin Matthews, who audience members will recognize from his large body of work on both stage and screen including recent roles in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and WAITRESS practically steals the show with his stand-out performance of Merlyn / King Pellinmore.

Ali Ewoldt, Wulf Clark

Photo: Daniel Rader

Music Direction is by Darren R. Cohen; Choreography is by Brandon Bieber. The Scenic Designer is Lee Savage. Original Costume Design is by Ana Kuzmanić . Costumes are recreated by Lia Wallfish. The strength of their work is both notable and of undeniable quality. Lighting Designer is Christopher Akerlind. Sound Designer is Ken Travis. Assistant Sound Designer is Irene Wang . The associate Music Director is Joseph Ivan. Dialect Coach is Amanda Quaid. Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard . Assistant Stage Manager is Robert Cott.

Ali Ewoldt, Emmett O’Hanlon

Photo: Daniel Rader

Although CAMELOT is not an offering we come across often, some of the featured musical numbers include: "I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight," "The Simple Joys of Maidenhood," "Camelot," "Follow Me," "C'est Moi," "The Lusty Month of May," "How to Handle a Woman," and "If Ever I Would Leave You." In this case the performance is delightful. You can sit back, relax and regale in them as well as the beauty that is resplendent on Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield through July 19.

