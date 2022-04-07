Rehearsal for Life Announces BANNED IN BOSTON - Back to School Edition

Rehearsal for Life, a non-profit leader in Boston-area's creative youth development sector, has announced its new Banned in Boston musical to be presented virtually on April 14, 2022 at 7pm. The 2022 performance will once again be written and scored by award-winning creative Faith Soloway, Interim Artistic Director of Rehearsal for Life and co-writer of Amazon's award-winning show Transparent, with special guest performances by actors Jane Lynch of Glee and Tim Meadows of Saturday Night Live. Sponsorships to the popular, annual event are available at www.BannedinBoston.org, however, to promote accessibility and inclusivity for all, individual tickets are available with a pay as you can or are able to option at https://event.gives/bannedinboston

In keeping with the Banned in Boston tradition, more than two dozen politicians, celebrities, and business leaders will join the cast to support Urban Improv's important work with Boston Public School students. This year's musicalesque romp, 'Back To School', will be a dystopian comedy based on the exaggerated reality of returning to school during the pandemic, when in-person learning and gatherings remain challenging.

"As a former teaching artist in Urban Improv, I grew up in this organization and know the impact of the work with students learning to manage difficult situations and conversations," said Soloway. "To prepare for this year's show, we are uniting Boston luminaries with students and staff and there is nothing I like more than collaborating on an original musical and having more people in this creative process working together. This year's premiere of going 'Back To School' is a reflection of what it has felt like for us and it promises to be heartwarming and hilarious at the same time!"

As of today, the 2022 Banned in Boston cast includes: Faith Soloway, Artistic Director, Urban Improv, and Head Writer, Transparent; Jane Lynch, Actress, musical comedy Glee; Tim Meadows, Actor, Saturday Night Live; Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cultural Council; Brad Brown, Owner, Blue Frog Bakery; Ginger Brown, Executive Director, JP Main Streets; Brenda Cassellius, Superintendent, Boston Public Schools; Sonia Chang-Díaz, MA State Senator; Steve Conine, Co-Chairman, Wayfair; William 'Mo' Cowan, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer, Devoted Health; Linda Dorcena Forry, VP of Diversity, Inclusion & Community, Suffolk Construction; Tom Hamilton, Bassist, Aerosmith; David Howse, Executive Director, Emerson College, Office of the Arts; Kendra Hicks Lara, Boston City Councilor, District Six and Urban Improv alum from 15 years ago; Shirley Leung, Columnist, The Boston Globe; Amina Michel-Lord, Educator, Mission Hill School; Jim McGovern, US Congressman; Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, MBA, President & CEO, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health; JC Monahan, News Anchor, NBC Boston; Robert Rivers, Chairman & CEO, Eastern Bank; Shayna Seymour, Co-Host, WCVB-TV's Chronicle; Sally Taylor, Musician & Artist; Corey Thomas, President & CEO, Rapid7, and more.

All proceeds benefit Rehearsal for Life's flagship program, Urban Improv, serving 1,200+ Boston Public School students grades 4-12 every year. This past year, rather than having the students travel to its studio space in Jamaica Plain, the team of 10 teaching artists went into schools every week to bring the programs to the students.

Kristen Sherman, Head of Development & Finance at Rehearsal for Life shares, "We have no doubt that the incredible contributions of Faith and the creative team in collaboration with the Urban Improv students, teachers, and parents will provide guests with another much-needed comic relief during a year of stress and disappointment. Urban Improv, which has continued to serve students throughout this year, is needed now more than ever. Thank you everyone for their continued support, ensuring that our Boston public school students receive access to our programs, therefore strengthening their social and emotional skills to help them deal creatively with real-life challenges through dialogue and performance."

About Urban Improv

Rehearsal for Life's Urban Improv program uses theater as a vehicle for social change. Since 1992, the interactive program has engaged more than 80,000 young people in over 125 schools and community groups. Urban Improv's structured improvisational theater workshops are designed to strengthen social and emotional (SEL) skills and help students deal creatively with real-life challenges through dialogue and performance. In the past year, the program was continued with an accelerated online curriculum intended to offer continuity and support for these students who have been stranded during the pandemic.

About Rehearsal for Life

Rehearsal for Life, composed of Urban Improv and Freelance Players, follows the philosophy that performance can develop crucial social and emotional skills in young people, preparing them to cope with difficult situations now and in the future. Over the last 25 years, the Freelance Players and Urban Improv have served more than 80,000 young people in Greater Boston and beyond, and continue to use theater as a vehicle for social justice. Rehearsal for Life's mission is to strengthen young people's social and emotional skills for every stage in life, through dialogue, creativity and performance. www.rehearsalforlife.org