Reagle Music Theatre Appoints New Managing Director, Emma Calabrese

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston has named Emma Calabrese as its new Managing Director. She began her tenure on May 9, 2022.

Calabrese joins Reagle Music Theatre after serving in various roles at Florida State University. Most recently serving as the Associate Director of Community Engagement, she led the School of Theatre's outreach and engagement efforts. Her accomplishments included creating alternative outreach opportunities and events during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing a new patron renewal approach that increased donor retention and maintained annual memberships and revenue. She also established new partnerships with Best Buddies and Southern Shakespeare to create sensory-friendly performances as well as creating more opportunities for younger and non-neurotypical community members to access the arts.

Prior to her time at Florida State University, she served as Director of Development for five years at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, where she helped grow the organization by nearly $400,000 and oversaw the planning and implementation of all donor and fundraising events. Calabrese also co-founded and ran a new Arts Incubator Project at Synchronicity called Stripped Bare, which supports diverse young professionals in putting on new and innovative work. Stripped Bare now supports the development of three to four new shows annually, offering free performance space, production support, marketing, and a $1000 stipend to each participant. Participants are selected from a competitive application process.

In making the announcement, Artistic Director Rachel Bertone said, "We are fortunate to have Emma Calabrese join Reagle Music Theatre at this exciting time for the company. Her passion for theatre, commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive community, and breadth of experience in arts administration will be such an asset to us. I am thrilled to work by her side to build stronger relationships with the Waltham community and beyond."

"I am honored to be joining Reagle Music Theatre as Managing Director and to work alongside the Board of Directors and Artistic Director Rachel Bertone," said Calabrese. "Reagle Music Theatre has a wonderful reputation for presenting the highest caliber theatre productions and outstanding youth programs. I am excited to lend my expertise as the organization begins the next chapter in its history."

Calabrese is an Atlanta native and recent transplant to Boston. Awarded the Young Non-Profit Leaders 30 under 30 award in 2019 for exceptional leadership at a nonprofit, she serves on the Board of Directors for Wanderlust Theatre on Location and the Southeastern Arts Leadership and Educators Conference. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Emory University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre and a minor in Business. Calabrese also holds a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre Management from Florida State University.

For more than 50 years, Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston has presented the highest quality musical theatre productions by combining talented local theatre performers with professional regional artists and Broadway legends. In addition to summer musicals, Reagle offers original musical revues, a year-round concert series, and several educational programs, including a four-week Summer Workshop, to train the next generation of theatre artists. Reagle is committed to creating accessible and inclusive experiences and enhancing the Waltham community by using the skills of its company to spread the joy of live theatre and the performing arts with audiences of all ages. For more information visit reaglemusictheatre.org/ or contact info@reaglemusictheatre.org.