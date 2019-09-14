RUTHLESS Comes to Theater Uncorked

Things are about to get a little "RUTHLESS" at Theater UnCorked with their production of Joel Paley and Marvin Laird's RUTHLESS! The Musical!

Ruthless, directed by Russell R. Greene is the fall production of Theater UnCorked's second season.

One-part "Gypsy" and one-part "The Bad Seed", Ruthless! The Musical, tells the story of a naïve 1950's housewife Judy Denmark and her adorable but sociopathic 8-year-old daughter Tina who will do ANYTHING to be a star! "A spoof that has enough absurd plot twists and multiple identities to fill several old movies"-The New York Times.

The musical opened Off-Broadway on June 25th, 2015 to rave reviews with a new streamlined version that Paley described as "90 minutes that is roller coaster sharp and fast." In an era where musicals are known for being based in realism, Ruthless, is a breath of fresh air and makes the ridiculous borderline believable.

Greene a well-known director to many theater companies in the area feels blessed to revisit a show he directed back in 2007. Double casting the role of Tina was an easy decision for him giving exposure to two up and coming young talents in the New England Area. Sticking to his original formula of highlighting an outstanding all female powerhouse cast is sure to bring the house down in this gem of a show.

Ruthless stars movie and stage actress René Bergeron as the retro housewife with a secret past. The dual role of Tina is played by Ekin Cakim and Fiona Simeqi who both bring a sweet as well as sinister side to Tina that will keep the audience howling! Award winning actress Shana Dirik*who Greene had the pleasure of directing in his 2007 production, once again plays the bigger than life iconic role of Sylvia St. Croix and takes the Denmark household by storm on a mission to make Tina a "STAR!" Susan Wentworth Austin as Lita Encore the critic and grandmother from hell, Lydian Devere Yard as Louise Lerman and Eve All About , Sarah Sinclair as the hilarious 3rd grade teacher Miss Thorn and young and upcoming talent Alivia Rowe who's been waiting in the wings for her big moment once Tina falters all round out this powerful cast of performers and singers.

Ruthless! is being presented at the Carol G. Deane Hall at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston, Ma. Performances begin on November 21st at 7:30 pm and run through November 24th. Performances are Thursday November 21st at 7:30pm, Friday November 22nd at 8pm, Saturday November 23rd at 3pm and 8pm and Sunday November 24th at 2pm. For tickets call 617-933-8600 or visit

https://www.bostontheatrescene.com/season/ruthless-the-musical/





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You